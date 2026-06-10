Panasonic Announces the New Japanese Microwave, Designed for Modern American Kitchens

Inspired by Japanese precision engineering and minimalist design principles the new Panasonic NN-SF57RM brings smarter cooking and refined style to the countertop microwave category

NEWARK, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company today announced the launch of the Panasonic Japanese Countertop Microwave NN-SF57RM, a thoughtfully designed kitchen appliance that pairs Japanese-inspired design, advanced cooking technology and everyday convenience to help simplify meal preparation in modern homes.

Panasonic Japanese MWO

Precision-engineered for easier, everyday cooking, the NN-SF57RM Japanese Microwave reflects Panasonic's commitment to purposeful design, intuitive functionality and reliable performance. With a streamlined profile, muted graphite finish and minimalist interface, the microwave is designed to blend seamlessly into contemporary kitchens while delivering the cooking innovation consumers expect from Panasonic.

"Panasonic believes appliances should enhance the flow of the kitchen, not interrupt it," said Ryan Arai, Group Manager Kitchen Products at Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "With the new Japanese Microwave, we set out to combine traditional Japanese design principles with our proven cooking technology. The result is a microwave that brings together simplicity, intelligence and performance in a way that feels distinctly modern."

Beautifully Minimal, Exceptionally Functional

Rooted in Japanese design philosophy, which emphasizes balance, efficiency and purposeful simplicity, the Panasonic Japanese Microwave reimagines how appliances integrate into modern living spaces.

It's pull-down, oven-style door allows for easier use even in tight kitchen spaces, while the compact exterior footprint allows users to maximize their countertop space. A flatbed, turntable-free interior increases cooking capacity and makes cleaning quick and easy. Soft rounded contours, a muted graphite finish, and simple controls give an understated aesthetic that seamlessly blends into modern kitchen décor.

Additional thoughtful functional details, including soft-close door hinges and simple push-button operation, complete the overall product design that is both refined and easy to use.

Smarter, One Push Cooking with the Genius® Sensor 2.0

Beyond its elevated design, the new Panasonic Japanese Microwave has been reengineered for smarter, more intuitive cooking. The microwave introduces the Genuis® Sensor 2.0, Panasonic's advanced smart cooking technology designed to help take the guesswork out of preparing everyday meals.

The Genius® Sensor 2.0 uses a thermo sensor positioned at 64 points in the microwave interior to detect food temperature and automatically adjust cooking time and power levels in real time. This allows the microwave to respond to different foods and temperatures as they cook, helping deliver more even results across the entire plate, all with a simple push of a button.

The microwave also features Panasonic's patented Inverter Technology which maintains consistent microwave power levels throughout the cooking process. Unlike traditional microwave systems that pulse power on and off, Inverter Technology helps heat food more evenly, reducing hot and cold spots.

Easier Dinner Choices with One Bowl Meals

With the introduction of The Genius® Sensor 2.0, consumers can now also enjoy easy one-bowl meals developed exclusively for one-push microwave cooking. Fresh ingredients can be combined in a single bowl and cooked thoroughly and evenly, helping make weeknight dinners faster and easier. One-bowl recipe options from Panasonic include Chili, Carbonara, and more, all designed to work with Genius® Sensor 2.0 for convenient, consistent results.

The Japanese Microwave Oven marks the latest step in bringing Japanese design and innovation to North American consumers seeking appliances that offer both intelligent function and refined style.

The Panasonic Japanese Microwave is now available on shop.Panasonic.com and Amazon.com for an MSRP of $429.95.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human–centric AI, green energy solutions and next–generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next–generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net–zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America