Panasonic Automotive Introduces Neuron™ High-Performance Compute (HPC) to Advance to a Software-Defined Mobility Future

As vehicles become more software reliant, vehicle systems must support the extended software lifecycle by enabling software upgrades and prolonging the supporting hardware capability. Cars rely on hardware and software compute platforms to process, share, sense, and derive insights to handle functions for assisted driving. Panasonic Automotive's Neuron™ HPC allows for not only software updates and upgrades but also hardware upgrades across platform lifecycles.

The Neuron™ HPC can aggregate multiple computing zones to reduce the cost, weight and integration complexity of the vehicle by removing redundant components. Panasonic Automotive's design supports effortless up-integration with high-performance and heavy data input processing capability. Importantly, the design is upgradeable, scalable and future-proof across today's evolving in-vehicle platforms.

Neuron HPC Architecture & Design

Panasonic Automotive's High Performance Compute architecture could reduce the number of distributed electronic control units (ECUs) by up to 80%1 – allowing for faster, lighter, cross-domain computing for real-time, cross-functional communications. The Neuron™ HPC design is suited for any mobility platform including internal combustion engine, hybrid, fuel cell or electric vehicles.

"In collaboration with OEMs, Panasonic Automotive has designed and met some of the largest central compute platform challenges in the industry in order to make the driving experience evolve with technology," said Andrew Poliak, CTO, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. "Neuron™ maximizes performance, safety and innovation over the entire ownership of the consumer's vehicle and enables OEMs with a future-proof SDV platform for ensuing generations of mobility needs."

Key Systems, UX Features & Technical Benefits

With a streamlined design, the Neuron™ HPC incorporates up-integration capability by consolidating multiple ECUs into one centralized nucleus to handle all levels of ADAS, chassis, body, and in-cabin infotainment features.

Performance Features:

Centralized Computing/Distributed Processing: Neuron™ can integrate various specialized computing processors like GPUs for brilliant visuals and neural processors / accelerators for A.I. into one centralized unit. Then, that centralized unit can distribute computing across these specialized processors for functional use cases spanning all levels of ADAS, predictive maintenance, safety and security.

can integrate various specialized computing processors like GPUs for brilliant visuals and neural processors / accelerators for A.I. into one centralized unit. Then, that centralized unit can distribute computing across these specialized processors for functional use cases spanning all levels of ADAS, predictive maintenance, safety and security. Scalable & Configurable 2 : Neuron™ HPC is able to support performance scaled to nearly 10x the most advanced automotive compute core on the road today.

HPC is able to support performance scaled to nearly 10x the most advanced automotive compute core on the road today. Thermal Management: Integrates a liquid cooling design that can dissipate up to 1000W of heat

Integrates a liquid cooling design that can dissipate up to 1000W of heat Effortless Speed & Connectivity: The Neuron™ HPC architecture design also enables upgrading to newer technologies and standards when they are available for automotive use.

The HPC architecture design also enables upgrading to newer technologies and standards when they are available for automotive use. SDV SW Framework: Neuron™ provides software framework to support standards based device virtualization, distributed computing and inter-domain communication. It also offers core microservices that can be used in multiple domains.

provides software framework to support standards based device virtualization, distributed computing and inter-domain communication. It also offers core microservices that can be used in multiple domains. Cyber Security: The Neuron utilizes VERZEUSE ™ , a suite of cyber security technologies and services offered by Panasonic Automotive. It provides security and robustness against cyber-attacks. VERZEUSE ™ enables monitoring of the network data and storage strengthening security-monitoring functions by implementing a multi-tiered verification process against a trusted source.

VERZEUSE , a suite of cyber security technologies and services offered by Panasonic Automotive. It provides security and robustness against cyber-attacks. VERZEUSE enables monitoring of the network data and storage strengthening security-monitoring functions by implementing a multi-tiered verification process against a trusted source. Cloud-Native: The Neuron™ software platform development is truly "cloud-native." In November 2023 , Panasonic Automotive launched Virtual SkipGen™ (vSkipGen™) – a cloud-based development platform that virtualizes ECU and vehicle development. By activating vSkipGen™ plus Panasonic Automotive's industry leading reference cockpit domain controller (CDC) components, this technology enables software updates to drop right onto the Neuron™ CDC card. This cloud-efficient approach reduces time to market and development spend to enhance the features, efficiencies and design of an HPC system.

By invitation-only customers can experience the Neuron™ HPC private demo at the Panasonic booth #17609 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., which coordinates global automotive. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/automotive-solutions .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://na.panasonic.com/us .

1 Automaker / OEM Anticipated ECU Reductions-Customer Interviews

2 Current HPC systems 20k-120k DMIPS, Panasonic launch up to 2x 800k DMIPS

