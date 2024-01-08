Panasonic Automotive Introduces Neuron™ High-Performance Compute (HPC) to Advance to a Software-Defined Mobility Future

News provided by

Panasonic Corporation of North America

08 Jan, 2024, 13:30 ET

A leader in global infotainment and eCockpit systems integration, Panasonic Automotive's HPC architecture offers enhanced mobility performance, scalability, and upgradeable modular design

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2024, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, a tier-one automotive supplier and a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, announced its High-Performance Compute (HPC) system. Named Neuron™, this innovation addresses the rapidly evolving mobility needs anticipated for software-defined vehicle advancements.

As vehicles become more software reliant, vehicle systems must support the extended software lifecycle by enabling software upgrades and prolonging the supporting hardware capability. Cars rely on hardware and software compute platforms to process, share, sense, and derive insights to handle functions for assisted driving. Panasonic Automotive's Neuron™ HPC allows for not only software updates and upgrades but also hardware upgrades across platform lifecycles.

NEURON VIDEO

The Neuron™ HPC can aggregate multiple computing zones to reduce the cost, weight and integration complexity of the vehicle by removing redundant components. Panasonic Automotive's design supports effortless up-integration with high-performance and heavy data input processing capability. Importantly, the design is upgradeable, scalable and future-proof across today's evolving in-vehicle platforms.

Neuron HPC Architecture & Design
Panasonic Automotive's High Performance Compute architecture could reduce the number of distributed electronic control units (ECUs) by up to 80%1 – allowing for faster, lighter, cross-domain computing for real-time, cross-functional communications. The Neuron™ HPC design is suited for any mobility platform including internal combustion engine, hybrid, fuel cell or electric vehicles.

"In collaboration with OEMs, Panasonic Automotive has designed and met some of the largest central compute platform challenges in the industry in order to make the driving experience evolve with technology," said Andrew Poliak, CTO, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. "Neuron™ maximizes performance, safety and innovation over the entire ownership of the consumer's vehicle and enables OEMs with a future-proof SDV platform for ensuing generations of mobility needs."

Key Systems, UX Features & Technical Benefits
With a streamlined design, the Neuron™ HPC incorporates up-integration capability by consolidating multiple ECUs into one centralized nucleus to handle all levels of ADAS, chassis, body, and in-cabin infotainment features.

Performance Features:

  • Centralized Computing/Distributed Processing: Neuron™ can integrate various specialized computing processors like GPUs for brilliant visuals and neural processors / accelerators for A.I. into one centralized unit. Then, that centralized unit can distribute computing across these specialized processors for functional use cases spanning all levels of ADAS, predictive maintenance, safety and security.
  • Scalable & Configurable2: Neuron™ HPC is able to support performance scaled to nearly 10x the most advanced automotive compute core on the road today.
  • Thermal Management: Integrates a liquid cooling design that can dissipate up to 1000W of heat
  • Effortless Speed & Connectivity: The Neuron™ HPC architecture design also enables upgrading to newer technologies and standards when they are available for automotive use. 
  • SDV SW Framework: Neuron™ provides software framework to support standards based device virtualization, distributed computing and inter-domain communication. It also offers core microservices that can be used in multiple domains.
  • Cyber Security: The Neuron utilizes VERZEUSE, a suite of cyber security technologies and services offered by Panasonic Automotive. It provides security and robustness against cyber-attacks. VERZEUSE enables monitoring of the network data and storage strengthening security-monitoring functions by implementing a multi-tiered verification process against a trusted source.
  • Cloud-Native: The Neuron™ software platform development is truly "cloud-native." In November 2023, Panasonic Automotive launched Virtual SkipGen (vSkipGen) – a cloud-based development platform that virtualizes ECU and vehicle development. By activating vSkipGen plus Panasonic Automotive's industry leading reference cockpit domain controller (CDC) components, this technology enables software updates to drop right onto the Neuron™ CDC card. This cloud-efficient approach reduces time to market and development spend to enhance the features, efficiencies and design of an HPC system.

By invitation-only customers can experience the Neuron™ HPC private demo at the Panasonic booth #17609 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America
Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., which coordinates global automotive. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/automotive-solutions.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America 
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://na.panasonic.com/us.

Connect with Panasonic Corporation of North America: LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

1 Automaker / OEM Anticipated ECU Reductions-Customer Interviews
2 Current HPC systems 20k-120k DMIPS, Panasonic launch up to 2x 800k DMIPS

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Also from this source

CES 2024: Panasonic Group to Exhibit Products, Technologies for Realizing Its Vision for Future Lifestyles

CES 2024: Panasonic Group to Exhibit Products, Technologies for Realizing Its Vision for Future Lifestyles

At CES 2024, the Panasonic Group will showcase technologies and products that build on the concept of "Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow." Under the...
Panasonic Announces New Compact Shelf Speaker System at CES 2024

Panasonic Announces New Compact Shelf Speaker System at CES 2024

Today, Panasonic announced its new Shelf Speaker System (SC-PM270) designed to offer premium sound quality for any environment in a sleek,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.