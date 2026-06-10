PANASONIC AVIONICS' ARC™ 3D IN-FLIGHT MAP PASSES 40 AIRLINE CUSTOMERS AS PLATFORM REACHES NEW HEIGHTS

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and connectivity (IFEC) solutions, today announced that more than 40 airlines worldwide have now selected its Arc™ interactive 3D moving map platform, representing over 1,300 installed and committed aircraft.

This milestone highlights the rapid momentum behind Arc and underscores the growing role of interactive in-flight maps as airlines increasingly look for innovative ways to engage passengers throughout their journey.

Panasonic Avionics Arc (TM) 3D Map 1 Panasonic Avionics Arc (TM) 3D Map 2

Arc is leading the evolution of the in-flight map, from a basic flight tracking application into a cinematic experience for storytelling, engagement and brand expression, through a range of new capabilities being introduced.

New enhancements to Arc Studio - Arc's cloud-enabled editing tool - will give airlines greater control and flexibility. It will allow them to more easily manage map content, customize experiences, and highlight their networks and destinations.

Custom Points of Interest and Articles will increase engagement through richer, more relevant content that creates immersive visuals and interactive elements. These new experiences mean Arc continues to elevate how passengers can explore their journeys.

Arc can also be deployed as a powerful standalone experience or integrated within Panasonic Avionics' Modular Interactive (MI) solution, bringing map-driven visualizations and utility into the broader interactive experience. When integrated, Arc enhances applications with contextual, location-aware visuals and information, creating more personalized, connected engagement.

Updates to Arc for Web Portal reinforce an omnichannel approach, bringing Arc's feature-rich and engaging user interface on seatback to mobile devices through new web 3D views.

Andrew Mohr, Vice President of Digital Solutions at Panasonic Avionics, said: "Prior to launching Arc, the market for in-flight maps had become stagnant, with limited real choices for our customers. We saw the opportunity to introduce a new approach, and to stimulate a new generation of map innovation for the IFE industry.

"Reaching more than 40 airline customers and 1,300 committed aircraft is a major milestone for Arc, making it the most successful and widely adopted IFE application in Panasonic Avionics' history. Our team has an incredible set of new features and enhancements in the delivery pipeline that will further deliver on the potential of an immersive, branded and connected experience through map engagement."

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital solutions on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance. Using these unique products and services, airlines can seamlessly access up to 1,000 PEMs (passenger engagement minutes) only available in-flight and unlock new tailored, data-driven experiences that enhance passenger satisfaction.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in Irvine, California with over 3,300 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America