PANASONIC AVIONICS' ASTROVA AND MODULAR INTERACTIVE TAKE OFF WITH AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), the world's leading provider of in-flight engagement and connectivity (IFEC) solutions, today announced that its Astrova in-flight engagement (IFE) solution and its Modular Interactive (MI) platform have entered commercial service with Azerbaijan Airlines onboard the carrier's Airbus A320neo family fleet.

Azerbaijan interior with Panasonic Avionics 1 Azerbaijan interior with Panasonic Avionics 2

This in-service milestone marks a major step in the flag carrier of Azerbaijan's cabin experience transformation program, and the growing rollout of Panasonic Avionics' next-generation Astrova in-flight engagement solution and unique MI platform.

Astrova and MI are being deployed across 11 Azerbaijan Airlines Airbus narrowbody aircraft, consisting of six A321neo and five A320neo aircraft, through a combination of linefit and retrofit installations.

In total, Astrova and MI are being rolled out across 22 aircraft in the Azerbaijan Airlines fleet.

Hernan Abbes, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Panasonic Avionics, added: "This is a great milestone for Panasonic Avionics and Azerbaijan Airlines. Astrova's modular design, combined with the power of Panasonic Avionics' Modular Interactive platform, provides the scalability, flexibility, and dynamic passenger engagement capabilities airlines need to keep pace with consumer trends in today's fast-changing market."

Aziz Koseni, Head of Sales for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Panasonic Avionics, said: "We are proud to support Azerbaijan Airlines as its Astrova-equipped and MI-enabled aircraft enter service. This milestone reflects the airline's commitment to delivering a modern and elevated in-flight experience, while also demonstrating the growing momentum behind Astrova and MI as airlines continue to redefine onboard engagement, personalization, and comfort for today's passengers."

"This partnership marks another important step in Azerbaijan Airlines' strategy to modernize its fleet and elevate the customer experience through innovation. By introducing Panasonic's latest in-flight entertainment solution, Astrova, we are not only enhancing onboard comfort and connectivity, but also reinforcing our commitment to smarter air travel across the region" said Jonathan DeOliveira, Director of the Customer Experience Department at Azerbaijan Airlines.

Passengers onboard Azerbaijan Airlines' Astrova-equipped aircraft will benefit from a fully immersive in-flight entertainment experience featuring industry-leading 4K OLED HDR10+ displays, premium audio powered by Panasonic Avionics' latest Bluetooth®* technology, and intuitive passenger engagement capabilities designed to deliver a next-generation onboard experience.

Each seat additionally features up to 67W of USB-C power, enabling fast charging for mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and other personal electronic devices throughout all phases of flight.

The aircraft also feature Panasonic Avionics' MI solution, and the airline can use MI Studio to deliver an enhanced and highly personalized passenger experience through dynamic, context-aware interactive capabilities.

Panasonic Avionics' MI platform provides airlines with a highly configurable suite of enterprise tools that extend airline branding throughout the in-flight entertainment experience while enabling deeper passenger engagement. At the core of the platform is MI Studio, a full-featured interactive design tool that enables airlines to rapidly deploy seasonal updates, promotional campaigns, loyalty experiences, and tailored content across the seatback interface.

Designed as a cloud-based platform with a flexible architecture, MI allows airlines to autonomously configure layouts, themes, branded assets, applications, and service activations with significantly reduced development timelines. The platform supports personalized passenger experiences based on loyalty tier, cabin class, route, destination, and other contextual factors, enabling Azerbaijan Airlines to deliver a more dynamic and responsive onboard experience.

Abbes added: "With Astrova and MI, we have delivered a solution that will evolve at pace with Azerbaijan Airlines' needs over time. Azerbaijan Airlines now has a system which has the unique ability and unlock new upgrades and features to services like USB power, Bluetooth® technology, and other standards that may change or evolve over time. MI also gives Azerbaijan the flexibility for A/B testing and quick optimization of their interactive, which is unique to Panasonic Avionics."

Notes to Editors

* The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Panasonic Avionics Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital solutions on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance. Using these unique products and services, airlines can seamlessly access up to 1,000 PEMs (passenger engagement minutes) only available in-flight and unlock new tailored, data-driven experiences that enhance passenger satisfaction.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in Irvine, California with over 3,300 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America