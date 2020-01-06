Panasonic Delivers Power Bass Performance With New Wireless Headphones--RB-M700B, RB-M500B And RB-M300B

XBS DEEP Delivers Premium Bass Performance Equipped with Panasonic's bass playback technology "XBS DEEP (Extra Bass System Deep) *1 ", these headphones are built for enjoying low frequency music like trap and rap music. The XBS DEEP playback technology was developed by optimal tuning of the housing structure, the driver equalizing function providing powerful bass performance with unprecedented well-defined deep bass response.

Experience Concert-Quality Bass Sound

Further improving the bass performance is the built-in Bass Reactor*2 which amplifies low frequencies in response to the track's bass sounds. The Bass Reactor*2 simulates deep, booming bass, like that in a night club or concert, by transmitting amplified low-end sound directly to the ears as real low-frequency vibrations.

Harmonic Tuning EQ

Equipped with harmonic tuning EQ, the headphones provide a clear, crisp heavy bass sound by adjusting harmonic overtones, magnifying bass sounds below 100Hz and suppressing bass above 100Hz.

Bass-blow Port

The headphones' structure further contributes to the bass performance with optimal positioning of the air outflow port in the cabinet, allowing the diaphragm's precise piston movement to crisply reproduce low-end frequency outlines.

Free-edge Driver System

The 40mm driver unit produces sound evenly through the distortion-resistant diaphragm, and allows the headphones to achieve a deep, delicate bass.

Designed for Comfort and Long-Term Wear

The RB-M700B, RB-M500B and RB-M300B headphones are designed for comfortable, long-term wear, enabled by Side Pressure Dispersion Technology, which ergonomically adjusts the lateral pressure balance between the headband and ear pads.

The RB-M700B, RB-M500B and RB-M300B will be available in April 2020.

*1 XBS DEEP (Extra Bass System Deep) is a fusion of three technologies: Harmonic Tuning EQ, Free-Edge Driver System, and Bass-Blow Port.

*2 Not included in RB-M300B.

TRADEMARK NOTICE:

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to consumers, businesses and government agencies across the region.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

https://na.panasonic.com/us

