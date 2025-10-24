The Culmination of a Legend: Technics crowns its Grand Class "1200G" turntable model with a limited "Master Edition" state-of-the-art ΔΣ-Drive (Delta Sigma Drive) motor control and Multi-stage Silent Power Supply technology with the superb mechanical SL-1200 "G" chassis to craft a platform of unrivalled performance

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, renowned hi-fi brand, Technics, debuts the ultimate version of the SL-1200/1210G model. This sets a historical and quality milestone for the globally acclaimed series of turntables.

"First introduced in 1972, the SL-1200 turntable series is widely regarded as one of the most iconic in the world," said Bill Voss, Business Development Manager at Technics U.S. "Over the decades, it has continuously evolved, earning the admiration of both professional DJs and home listeners, and becoming a lasting symbol of vinyl culture."

Panasonic Technics SL-1200 direct drive turntable

Technics recently developed the ΔΣ-Drive (Delta Sigma Drive) motor control system, which applies digital processing adapted from Technics full-digital amplifier design to minimize motor vibrations to near-immeasurable levels. This technology, featured in models such as the SL-1200GR2 and SL-1300G, delivers exceptional rotational stability and smoothness. Until now, the SL-1200G and SL-1210G models had not incorporated this new motor control system.

The new Master Edition represents the final evolution of the series, integrating ΔΣ-Drive and a low-noise switching power supply to achieve the highest possible performance. Featuring refined gold accents and available in limited quantities of Black and Silver, the Master Edition embodies a decade of Technics' engineering expertise—standing as the ultimate expression of the SL-1200 legacy.

State-of-the-art Drive Technology

The ΔΣ-Drive motor control technology is capable of delivering the perfect driving sine wave signal for the iron-coreless direct drive motor. By using PWM signal generation with ΔΣ (Delta Sigma) Modulation, as employed in Technics' full-digital amplifiers, motor vibrations are reduced to the minimum, resulting in a super smooth rotational accuracy.

The SL-1200/1210G Master Edition uses a superb iron-coreless double-rotor/single stator engine. This design eliminates unwanted "cogging" and delivers high drive torque for superior rotational power. This new motor design has been thoroughly reworked by a reinforced stator board with non-magnetic screws to reduce minute vibrations and efficiently smoothen the sensitive tracking process.

For flawless pitch, a hybrid encoder uses a Hall sensor to constantly monitor and correct rotational speed. This technology effortlessly compensates for external influences, like a warped vinyl disc, ensuring a rock-solid, stable sound even for the most critical natural instruments.

Superb Mechanical Construction

In the SL-1200/1210G Master Edition, all electrical motor drive techniques are combined with the top-class mechanical product engineering that makes the "G" model valuable and desirable.

The 4-layered plinth is made of aluminium diecast and BMC (Bulk Moulding Compound), added by a 10mm strong hairline-brushed aluminum top plate and a heavy-weight rubber coating of the bottom chassis. This design results in an unparalleled mechanically rigid fundament suppressing unwanted vibrations for an undisturbed vinyl tracking process.

Another key factor for rotational perfection is the 3-layered platter made of aluminum die-cast, vibration suppressing heavyweight rubber on the bottom surface and an impressive 2mm thick brass top plate for additional vibration reduction. Including the solid rubber mat, the total weight of the platter adds up to an impressive 7.9lbs. This creates high mass inertia supporting an ultimately smooth rotation and adds an extra portion of high-grade touch and feel. Each platter for the SL-1200/1210G Master Edition is balanced individually on dedicated machines for ensuring nothing less than a perfect rotation free of even the slightest unevenness.

The high-sensitivity S-shaped magnesium tonearm with high-precision bearings, enables a high initial motion sensitivity, makes maximum use of the vibration-free chassis and drive technology for an ultimately precise reading of the information engraved in the vinyl grooves.

Highly efficient insulator feet utilizing the synthetic high-tech damping material α-gel shut out external vibrations from the standing surface for further soothing the tracking process for undisturbed musical enjoyment.

Latest Power Supply Technology

The superb qualities of the mechanical and electronic drive system are further supported by the new Multi-stage Silent Power Supply like the one used in our reference turntable SL-1000R. It is a combination of a low-noise, high-speed power supply working at over 100kHz and a noise canceling circuit. This circuit cancels remaining noise by injecting the reversed-phase current of the actual noise. By this method, a very low noise floor is achieved, enabling exceptional signal-to-noise ratio, improving the overall signal performance.

Sophisticated Product Design Style for a True Collector's Item

The SL-1200/1210GME turntable – being the ultimate, limited SL-1200 Series model – deserves tasteful style elements to underline noble exclusivity. Therefore, it comes with the following gold-colored elements as signs of differentiation from the standard "G" model:

Tonearm with gold color painting

Head shell with gold color printing of the Technics logo

Top panel with gold-colored engraved Technics logo

Logo badge "Master Edition" with serial number

Dust cover logo sheet with gold color printing Technics logo

Strobe off control

Commitment to the reduction of our environmental footprint

To reduce environmental impact of our packaging while ensuring that Technics products are fully protected throughout their journey to our consumers, the new packaging for the SL-1200/1210G Master Edition is free of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS). It is made of smart shaped cardboard, maintaining safe protection of the product, also including a cardboard box for the accessories, allowing ease of removal and storage. Technics has worked hard to transform all packaging to reduce the environmental footprint to a minimum.

Due to the discontinuation of certain externally sourced components, Technics will end production of the existing SL-1200/1210G models by the end of this year. However, the brand is proud to commemorate the conclusion of the SL-1200/1210 "G" model* with a true audiophile masterpiece. The SL-1200/1210G Master Edition integrates the finest Technics turntable technologies into a collector's item that is destined to become a legend in its own right—a testament to Technics' expertise in turntable design.

The new Technics Grand Class Master Edition turntable will be available starting February 2026 at authorized Technics Hi-Fi Specialist retailers in North America. Final pricing will be confirmed and shared as the rollout approaches.

It will be available only in limited quantity:

1,200 pieces (globally) in Silver (SL-1200GME)

1,210 pieces (globally) in Black (SL-1210GME)

*This model is the final version of the SL-1200G. Other SL-1200 models, including the SL-1200GR2 and SL-1200MK7, will continue to be produced.

