Panasonic Energy to Supply Lithium-ion Batteries for Zoox, Marking a Milestone in Panasonic Energy's Entry into the Fast-growing Robotaxi Market

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group Company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Zoox , the Amazon-owned autonomous ride-hailing company, to supply cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells to power its robotaxi fleet deployments. Under the multi-year agreement, Panasonic Energy will deliver its latest 2170 battery cells beginning in early 2026 to support Zoox's growing robotaxi service and operations.

Panasonic Energy will begin supplying 2170 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells to autonomous ride-hailing company Zoox in early 2026, offering superior energy density, safety and reliability.

Zoox has created a purpose-built robotaxi that gives the world a better way to ride and recently opened its first robotaxi serial production facility in Hayward, CA, to produce these vehicles at scale. The company also launched its robotaxi ride-hailing service in Las Vegas, making them the first company in history to provide a fully driverless ride-hailing service in a purpose-built robotaxi.

Panasonic Energy's 2170 cells, offering superior energy density, safety and reliability, are crucial for Zoox's high-performance robotaxis. The cylindrical cells, proven in various successful EV products, offer unrivaled safety. As of September 2025, Panasonic Energy had supplied approximately 20 billion lithium-ion EV battery cells globally, equivalent to powering 4 million EVs, without any vehicle recalls due to battery-attributed issues, highlighting its reputation for high-quality, reliable battery cells. Supply of these advanced cells will start from Japan and is planned to expand to Panasonic Energy's Kansas factory in the near future.

According to the recent market report by Grand View Research , the U.S. robotaxi market, valued at roughly USD 0.45 billion in 2024, is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 70% through 2030, fueled by progressive urban policy initiatives in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and Miami. Adoption is particularly accelerating in urban hubs like Phoenix, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, where on-demand robotaxi fleets are gaining traction. Globally, the market is forecasted to exceed USD 40–50 billion by 2030 , with North America and Asia-Pacific emerging as the leading regions. Panasonic Energy aims to seize emerging opportunities in this dynamic market and accelerate the growth of our business.

Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic Energy, said, "Zoox is truly unique. This represents a pivotal step for Panasonic Energy with the opportunity to contribute towards the next generation of mobility innovation. Zoox is reshaping urban transportation and Panasonic Energy is helping power these robotaxis for a safer, more sustainable, and connected future."

"This is an exceptionally exciting time for Zoox, and we are pleased to have Panasonic Energy as a new partner in our journey to redefine urban mobility. Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns well with our mission to create a safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable way for people to get around cities. We're proud to be working with them as our robotaxi service and operations continue to scale," says Bruce Baumgartner, Vice President, Supply Chain, Quality & Reliability at Zoox.

About Panasonic Energy

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. provides innovative battery technology-based products and solutions globally. Through its automotive lithium-ion batteries, storage battery systems and dry batteries, the company brings safe, reliable, and convenient power to a broad range of business areas, from mobility and social infrastructure to medical and consumer products. Panasonic Energy is committed to contributing to a society that realizes happiness and environmental sustainability, and through its business activities the Company aims to address societal issues while taking the lead on environmental initiatives. For more details, please visit https://www.panasonic.com/global/energy/ .

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America