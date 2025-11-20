Panasonic Automotive Systems joins the Open Invention Network

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President: Masashi Nagayasu) joined the open-source patent mutual use institution Open Invention Network (hereafter, OIN) today.

OIN was established as an institution to protect open source software (hereafter, OSS); it has over 4,000 corporate members worldwide. OIN member companies engage in a system of mutual, royalty-free cross-licenses for patents related to the Linux System, under which members do not assert patent rights over core Linux and related OSS technologies.

Panasonic Automotive Systems has been continually and substantively contributing to multiple OSS communities, such as Automotive Grade Linux, in our efforts to develop OSS technologies. These efforts include leading the standardization of VirtIO—a key virtualization technology for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV). We have also contributed to technological advancements in the industry overall. In joining the OIN, we are supporting the strong development of Linux and other open source technologies and further strengthening our contributions to OSS communities. We will also move forward with making further use of OSS to accelerate the development of the advanced in-vehicle software that is needed in the SDV era.

Keith Bergelt, the CEO of OIN, comments, "Advanced automotive technology and connectivity are propelling ongoing innovation within the automotive industry. These innovations make the automobiles more integrated, safe and secure. Open source is a key driver of these capabilities," said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. "As a global leader in advanced automotive technology, we are pleased that Panasonic Automotive Systems is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies."

Through our membership in OIN, Panasonic Automotive Systems is helping to facilitate the strong development of open source technologies and prepare an environment that enables even more secure technological development.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., (PAS) was launched on April 1, 2022 as an operating company responsible for the automotive systems business in line with the start of the Panasonic Group's operating company system, and on December 2, 2024 the company moved to a management structure in which 80% of its shares are held by the funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and 20% by Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

Headquartered in Japan, PAS is a global company with subsidiaries in eight other countries and, as a Tier 1 company, it provides advanced proprietary technologies such as infotainment systems to automakers in Japan and overseas, helping to create comfortable, safe, and secure automobiles. PAS is committed to meeting the expectations of its customers around the world with technologies that stand by people in pursuit of its corporate vision of becoming the "Joy in Motion" design company. To learn more about our company, please visit https://automotive.panasonic.com/en

