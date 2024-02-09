Panasonic Furthers its Sustainability Commitments with Fashion Label MONSE ahead of New York Fashion Week

News provided by

Panasonic Corporation of North America

09 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

The two brands, alongside Around the World in 80 Fabrics, will collaborate on the design of a limited-edition travel bag crafted from sustainable fabrics that will debut at New York Fashion Week

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company announced its partnership with luxury fashion label MONSE to create a limited-edition travel bag for the Panasonic nanoe™ Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W). Around the World in 80 Fabrics, a non-profit organization dedicated to education around nature-friendly fabrics being produced around the globe, also will collaborate on the project.

Designed by MONSE, the limited-edition travel bag constructed of raw denim, crafted from domestic-grown cotton that has been spun, dyed, and woven by Around the World in 80 Fabrics partner, Huston Textile Co. The denim used to craft the travel bag will be featured on the runway at MONSE's New York Fashion Week show on February 10, 2024.

"Throughout our collaboration with Panasonic, we had the opportunity to connect with exceptional fabric manufacturers specializing in eco-friendly textiles. Deliberately selecting indigo denim—a harmonious fusion of American and Japanese influences—we crafted the bag in the silhouette of a traditional Japanese knot bag, imbuing it with a contemporary, deconstructed interpretation," said Laura Kim, Co-Creative Director of MONSE.

Panasonic's partnership with MONSE is the latest effort by Panasonic as it furthers its ongoing commitments to sustainability and holistic well-being. Earlier this year, Panasonic announced its partnership with Around the World in 80 Fabrics at CES 2024 in Las Vegas with an installation featuring fully sustainably produced fabrics at the Panasonic booth.

"The world of designer fashion brims with breathtaking creativity. We are excited to partner with Panasonic and MONSE to introduce unique fabrics that are healthy for people and the planet," said Dr. Tierney Thys, Co-Founder of Around the World in 80 Fabrics. "Every fabric has a face, a story, a footprint. By using traceable, regenerative eco-friendly fabrics, designers can make enormously powerful statements, not only with their product designs but also with the very materials they've selected."

As part of this unique collaboration, the limited-edition travel bag will be sold in the (PANASONIC)RED product line. Since partnering with (RED) in 2022, Panasonic has committed over $700,000 to the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems and fund life-saving programs that support equitable access to testing and treatment in communities most in need. Every (PANASONIC)RED product is part of this commitment.

"Panasonic is evolving to be more than just a consumer electronics company. We want to provide consumers sustainably designed and ethically sourced products that they are excited to incorporate into their daily lives," said Michelle Esgar, Director of Marketing & Experience at Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "While there is still more work to be done, partnering with other mission-driven brands like MONSE, Around the World in 80 Fabrics and (RED), is part of our larger vision to create a more sustainable future for everyone."

The limited-edition travel bag and Panasonic nanoe™ Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) bundle will be available in the U.S. in Spring 2024 on Shop.Panasonic.com and the Amazon.com/red.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America    
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

About MONSE
MONSE is a NYC-based luxury label founded in 2015 by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who also serve as Creative Directors at Oscar de la Renta. The MONSE collections are inspired by menswear and classic tailoring with a deconstructed perspective. Elements like twisted tailoring, cascade hems, and slashed silhouettes are amongst the label's distinguished design details. MONSE is a line for the modern woman seeking to stand out from the crowd without compromising her effortless demeanor.

About Around the World in 80 Fabrics 
ATW80Fabrics is an educational non-profit, celebrating the global biodiversity of environmentally and socially responsible fabrics. We elevate the voices of talented makers whose textile practices respect and restore our living ecosystems. With innovative exhibitions, programming and a growing fabric library, we celebrate makers and advise designers about functional alternatives to today's petroleum-soaked polluting fabrics. For more information, visit Around the World in 80 Fabrics.

Panasonic North America Social Handles: 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/panasonicpersonalcare/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@panasonicpersonalcare
Product Info: https://shop.panasonic.com/pages/personalcare

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Also from this source

Panasonic Launches WhisperComfort® 60 Energy Recovery Ventilator

Panasonic Launches WhisperComfort® 60 Energy Recovery Ventilator

Panasonic, a leading provider of ventilation and healthy indoor living solutions to the building industry, today announced the launch of the...
Panasonic Unveils Innovative Firmware License to Unlock Volume Photography Workflow

Panasonic Unveils Innovative Firmware License to Unlock Volume Photography Workflow

Panasonic announces the launch of a U.S. exclusive firmware license designed to transform the landscape of volume photography. Targeted at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.