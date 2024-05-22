Panasonic Introduces LUMIX S Series Fixed Focal Length Pancake Lens: LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26)

NEWARK, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to announce the new LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26), an incredibly compact and lightweight lens designed to be the perfect match to the new LUMIX S9 camera body. Despite its slim profile, the 26mm features the superior design, high resolution, and outstanding image quality for which LUMIX has become known for.

The new LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26) is an incredibly compact and lightweight lens designed to be the perfect match to the new LUMIX S9 camera body. Despite its slim profile, the 26mm features the superior design, high resolution, and outstanding image quality for which LUMIX has become known for.

With a focal length of 26mm, a fixed F-stop of F8, and manual focus only, this new pancake lens is designed for the simple enjoyment of manual shooting with creative composition and exposure. Perfect for spontaneously capturing fleeting moments, the 26mm delivers unique results compared to the existing line-up of LUMIX S Series wide-angle, fixed focal length lenses.

Main Features

1. The fixed focal length pancake lens in the LUMIX S Series

Manual focus allows creators to take full control of their own personal style of content creation

The lens has a wide angle of 26mm and a fixed F-stop of F8

Enjoy unlimited creative possibilities from pan-focusing to bokeh effects.

2. Compact, lightweight lens perfect for everyday

Ultimate portability with a thin and lightweight body that fits into your pocket

Easy to carry around and start shooting at a moment's notice, making it ideal for spontaneous snapshots

Overall length of approximately 18.1mm and a weight of approximately 58g/0.13lb.

Designed to match the compact body of LUMIX S9.

This lens is for manual focus only, fixed at F8. The camera's AF setting and some MF assist functions cannot be used.

External filters cannot be attached.

L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

The new LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26) will be available for purchase in late June 2024 at valued channel partners for $199.99.

Coming soon:

A new compact versatile zoom lens: LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3

A new LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 lens is coming to the full frame LUMIX S Series lens line-up soon. A compact and versatile zoom lens ideal for daily use, the upcoming 18-40mm has a minimum shooting distance of 0.15m/0.49ft. This everyday lens is designed to match the LUMIX S9 and covers focal lengths from an ultra-wide angle of 18mm to a semi-standard 40mm.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, N.J.-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic LUMIX:

Internet http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/lumixusa

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America