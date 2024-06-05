Panasonic licenses ARRI LogC3 from ARRI for the LUMIX GH7

NEWARK, N.J., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to announce a new Software Upgrade Key DMW-SFU3A (sold separately) on the LUMIX GH7. With this upgrade, ARRI LogC3* is enabled, and seamless color matching with ARRI's digital cinema cameras can be achieved. The image processing of the ARRI LogC3 curve on LUMIX GH7 has been certified by ARRI for the implementation of this function. The options for Log recording, which provides rich color information and wide dynamic range, have been expanded to include ARRI LogC3 in addition to the conventional V-Log, further improving LUMIX's workflow compatibility.

*ARRI LogC3 is a Log gamma developed by ARRI and used in ARRI digital cinema cameras. Please note: ALEXA 35 uses ARRI LogC4.

*On the LUMIX GH7, ARRI LogC3 can be used for 10bit recording in Creative Video mode.

Video production using a wide variety of ARRI Looks

Video data shot with LUMIX GH7 in ARRI LogC3 can easily be converted to your favorite look. The ARRI Look Library contains 87* high-quality ARRI Looks to choose from, and in the ARRI Look Library simulator available online, you can easily check the ARRI Look File that best fits your shooting style and scenario. It is also possible to store the LUT package for 709 conversion (ARRI Look Library LogC3 to Rec709 3D-LUTs) in the LUT Library of the LUMIX GH7 and combine it with the REAL TIME LUT function to capture videos with ARRI LUTs straight out of the camera.

*As of June 5th, 2024 Production workflow compatible with a variety of viewing devices

Using the ARRI Look Library (log-to-log), you can color grade videos recorded with ARRI LogC3 and apply the desired ARRI Look within the log space. Additionally, by using the LUT package (ARRI_LogC3_v1-2_LUT_Package) you can convert the color space of various display devices, allowing you to output the ARRI Look according to the desired color space in SDR and HDR. Video production combined with ARRI digital cinema cameras

Shooting in ARRI LogC3 on the LUMIX GH7 is a perfect solution for situations that require added flexibility, such as mounting on a gimbal or drone. The LUMIX GH7 can easily match colors in shooting situations where cinema cameras, such as the ARRI ALEXA Mini, are used as the main camera. Furthermore, when DMW-SFU3A is installed, ARRI LogC3 in the LUMIX GH7 employs a curve that conforms to the standard sensitivity of ISO 800 of the ARRI camera. As the gamma curve does not change depending on the ISO sensitivity, users can use the same editing workflow no matter which ISO they shoot at. It also enables recording at ISO Auto, which is unique to mirrorless cameras.

In addition, ARRI LogC3 recording can also be used on the LUMIX GH6 in the same way as the LUMIX GH7 by using the Software Upgrade Key DMW-SFU3A, with the exemption of the REAL TIME LUT function which is not available on this model.

Panasonic is dedicated to improving the shooting experience and workflow for its creators.

