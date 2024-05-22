Panasonic Launches New LUMIX S9 Compact Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera, Ushering In A New Era for Seamless Content Creation

The smallest and lightest LUMIX S Series camera*1 yet shoots and shares to social media in 30 seconds*2 with the new LUMIX Lab app

NEWARK, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to announce the LUMIX S9, the smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera in the LUMIX S Series. Available in four colorways–Jet Black, Crimson Red, Dark Olive and Classical Blue–the LUMIX S9 is a stylish companion for content creators on-the-go and easily elevates social media content. With the introduction of the LUMIX S9 to its line-up of cameras, Panasonic aims to bring a new enjoyable shooting experience for creators, making the journey from capturing moments to sharing them with the world seamless and intuitive.

The approximately 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor is equivalent to that of the LUMIX S5II, and the latest engine captures content in rich detail with natural tones. The full-frame sensors also deliver stunning results, even in low light conditions and offers cinematic quality, with a beautiful bokeh effect. The camera is additionally equipped with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus), providing excellent subject tracking, as well as Active I.S., which significantly reduces blurring from camera shake even when shooting handheld, allowing users to shoot content confidently, in any situation and environment

Designed with the creative smartphone user in mind, the LUMIX S9 also grants users a range of popular, classic or bespoke color styles in-camera with the popular REAL TIME LUT function via a new dedicated button on the camera body. Furthermore, with the new LUMIX Lab app creators can develop their own unique LUT color files on their smartphone. Through these features, one can effortlessly generate original and shareable stills and videos without the need of post-production editing on a computer, expanding the scope of creative possibilities. The speed of transferring data from camera to smartphone has also been improved with the new app and the ability to pair it with a LUMIX camera.

The LUMIX S9 also introduces a new recording format: MP4 Lite. Shooting Open Gate in 4:2:0 10 bit in 30p/25p, creators can capture high quality videos in the optimum format for smartphone, and easily resize aspect ratios to suit social media with the LUMIX Lab app. With this new streamlined editing workflow, content creators can easily shoot and share while on the go.

Key LUMIX S9 Features include:

The first compact design in the LUMIX S Series, combining a small and lightweight body with high image quality. Compact and lightweight body weighing approximately 403g/0.89 lb. *3

Approx. 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and the latest engine deliver powerful imaging performance.

Improved real-time recognition AF with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus) for more precise subject tracking performance.

Industry leading image stabilization technology with 5-axis Dual I.S.2: 6.5 stops *4 / Body I.S.: 5 stops *5 and Active I.S. compensate for camera shake when shooting while walking.

Equipped with MP4 Lite, a new smartphone-optimized Open Gate video mode.

Free-angle rear screen for flexible shooting at all angles. New LUMIX Lab app for effortless connection. Allows high-speed transfer of photos and videos from the camera to a smartphone.

Enables users to easily create original LUT files and transfer them from a smartphone to the camera, allowing them to enjoy their own preferred color expressions.

Quick and easy editing of MP4 Lite video files optimized for social media sharing. REAL TIME LUT for a wider range of creative expression Fully customizable LUT color files can be loaded in-camera for creative shooting

Dedicated LUT button on the camera body for ease of use.

Panasonic will unveil the new LUMIX S9 at 2024 VidCon Anaheim from June 26-29. It will be available for purchase in late June 2024 at valued channel partners for $1,499.99.

*1 Within LUMIX S series line up, as of May 22nd, 2024.

*2 The total time it takes to transfer a JPEG photo or a 5-second short video shot in MP4 (Lite) mode to an iOS-supported smartphone using the LUMIX LAB app, including cropping in case of video, and posting to social media. Study conducted under Panasonic standards. Results may vary depending on network environment.

*3 Body and shoe cover. Excluding the body cap. The combined weight of the body, shoe cover, battery, and SD memory card is approximately 486g/1.08 lb.

*4 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=200mm] when S-E70200 is used.

*5 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=60mm] when S-R2060 is used.

