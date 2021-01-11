Panasonic Partners with YouTube Stars The Try Guys on a Cooking Competition Using the NN-CD87KS Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven

The Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven expands upon Panasonic as the leading brand in countertop microwave ovens with Inverter Technology, which uses a continuous stream of power to thoroughly heat for evenly prepared foods to ensure there are no cold spots.

"This past year has brought out the chef in many of us as we've spent more time at home preparing meals. Whether you're a professional chef or just starting out in the kitchen, the Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven offers the flexibility to choose any one of the four cooking methods individually for quick, delicious foods and snacks, or in combination for a variety of fast, healthy, nutritious meals everyone will enjoy," said Walter Taffarello. "We can't wait to see how Keith, Ned and Eugene rely on their own cooking skills to demonstrate not only how easy and versatile the Home Chef is to use, but also how it can make cooking fun."

CES attendees will have the opportunity to vote on the winning snack. Each vote qualifies the viewer for a chance to win a HomeChef 4-in-1. Panasonic will announce the winners via email after CES.

The competition will air at on January 11 at 3:30pm EST and can be viewed here https://na.panasonic.com/explore/chef-vs-chef

The Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven (SRP $479.95) is available now on Amazon.com.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.

Connect with Panasonic Consumer Electronics:

Instagram, Facebook

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

www.panasonic.com

