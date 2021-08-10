Panasonic Releases New Software For Its Panasonic Logiscend System

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic introduced a new version of software for its Panasonic Logiscend System, a turnkey material flow management solution for complex, discrete manufacturing. Logiscend Software 3.0 enhances the Logiscend platform's location management capabilities, user access controls and data provisioning, and Pick and Replenishment configurability.

Logiscend Software 3.0 delivers an expanded Real Time Location System (RTLS) by integrating Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags and locators. Users can track and locate any part at any time with a high degree of accuracy, increasing efficiency by providing visibility of bottlenecks and triggering automated workflows based on small changes in the location of assets. BLE tags and locators can be combined with Panasonic VIEW tags for the additional benefit of eliminating paper and providing real time instructions to the manufacturing floor.

With BLE, manufacturers can take advantage of lower total cost of ownership for their IoT solutions because of the long battery life performance and lower device pricing due to economies of scale, driven by the widespread adoption of Bluetooth in the commercial market.

"The addition of BLE technology further advances the Logiscend platform's ability to optimize manufacturing operations by increasing throughput, reducing defects, and improving visibility of critical processes," said George Daddis, Vice President, Panasonic PIDSA-IIoTS. "The integration of BLE technology is the latest example of our focus on incorporating different IoT technologies within the Logiscend platform to support the specific use cases of each manufacturer."

With Logiscend 3.0 software, additional data segmentation management tools have been added that provide administrators with enhanced control over who has access to what data in the Logiscend system. Segmenting data based on groups and departments means certain information can be viewed and edited only by those with the appropriate credentials.

Logiscend 3.0 software also enhances the configurability of the Logiscend system's Pick and Replenishment applications. New features include an external lighted button accessory that indicates where a part needs to be placed to satisfy a replenishment order, reverse colors for Pick Tags for easier readability, a password requirement to cancel open jobs, and API calls to update replenishment stages on the VIEW tags.

Logiscend Software 3.0 will be available during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America (PIDSA)

Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America provides cutting-edge components that power a diverse range of wireless and mechanical devices. Standard and custom components range from industrial automation and wireless connectivity devices to passive components such as relays, connectors, sensors, semiconductors and more. Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company is the advanced industrial components and electronic devices sales division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.panasonic.com.

Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America—IIoT Solutions (PIDSA-IIoTS):

PIDSA-IIoTS designs and manufactures the Panasonic Logiscend System. Logiscend is a turnkey, material flow management solution for complex, discrete manufacturing. The Logiscend system replaces paper-based material flow processes with a digital based solution—creating "smart materials." The solution utilizes a unique combination of software, wireless RFID and e-paper that helps manufacturers get the right parts to the right place at the right time, cost effectively and efficiently. Logiscend Software provides real-time visibility of the material flow on the factory floor and maximum flexibility for the plant manager to make changes as needed. Smart materials have two-way communication that broadcasts location, status and other information about the material to the software and can receive new instructions sent to the e-paper displays to be read by the operator. The system is a single but scalable solution with a suite of application modules for picking, replenishment, asset tracking, smart container management and work instructions and can be easily integrated with existing ERP and MES systems. To learn more, visit https://logiscend.panasonic.com/.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://www.panasonic.com.

