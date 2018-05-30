Panasonic Residential Solar Business Advances Installer Portfolio with California's Fastest-growing Solar Company

Founded in 2012 by former Marine captain Kelly Shawhan and his business partner John Almond, Semper Solaris is California's fastest-growing solar installation company and serves the U.S.' leading solar market1. Inspired by the Marine Corps motto Semper Fidelis, which means always faithful, Semper Solaris' values remain true to its military roots, with a mission to deliver best-in-class solar installations with trust, honor and integrity. The company prides itself as veteran-owned, and hires as many first-responders and military veterans as possible.

"In keeping with our military heritage, the Semper Solaris team strives to empower our customers with the freedom, knowledge and access to go solar, helping them understand how solar works and how to choose the right system for their home," said Kelly Shawhan, co-founder, Semper Solaris. "We are confident that Panasonic is the right partner to help us grow our business while enabling more Californian's to go solar, with the ability to offer high-efficiency premium solar panels at a competitive price point and with the best warranty in the industry."

Launched in the U.S. in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Premium Installer program provides value-added benefits and business opportunities to partners who meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence.

"The Panasonic Solar installer program is experiencing rapid success in just over two years, largely due to our team's strong focus on partnering with installers who are driving the U.S. solar market forward," said David Lopez, business development and regional sales manager, Solar Division, Panasonic Eco Solutions North America. "We are proud to name Semper Solaris as the newest member of the Panasonic Premium Installer family, as a company who represents an honest commitment to customer service and solar installation excellence. We look forward to working together to grow and enhance our installer program offerings, and to help more Americans achieve the benefits of solar."

The Panasonic Solar Installer program is comprised of "Authorized" and "Premium" Installers, and premium installers are involved in continuous efforts with Panasonic to promote the HIT® brand. These installers receive leads generated from Panasonic's website, where they are promoted as a Premium Panasonic Installer. In addition, Premium Installers are the beneficiaries of cooperative marketing funds provided by Panasonic, at twice the level provided for Authorized Installers, to help grow their businesses and attract new customers.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at PanasonicMovesUs.com.

