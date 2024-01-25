Panasonic Unveils Innovative Firmware License to Unlock Volume Photography Workflow

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announces the launch of a U.S. exclusive firmware license designed to transform the landscape of volume photography. Targeted at streamlining the entire workflow from capture to post, this innovative update introduces an array of features tailored to meet the demands of high-volume photography.

Volume photography, characterized by the rapid capture of a large number of subjects within a condensed timeframe, finds its applications across diverse fields, including school and sports portraits, events, corporate headshots, and other scenarios requiring efficient mass image acquisition.

Efficient Organization and Reliable Identification

Recognizing the challenges faced by volume photographers to organize and deliver their images to clients, Panasonic's latest firmware seamlessly integrates with leading volume photography applications and photo labs. Applications such as PhotoLynx and Flow, in addition to esteemed labs like H&H and ImageQuix, offer robust tools to efficiently organize subjects and assign unique identifier numbers to each, ensuring stress-free photo organization from the outset.

"We are excited to collaborate with Panasonic, who has engaged the volume school and sports photography business," said David Drum, VP Business Development, H&H Color Lab, N-Vu and Imago. "They have listened to the details of what photographers need to capture, which are reliable and repeatable images and data during the photography session to save post-production workflow."

Enhanced Reliability through Integration

To enhance reliability and simplicity, Panasonic has collaborated with Opticon to integrate their OPN-2006 Barcode and PX-20 QR/Barcode scanners. Leveraging the capabilities of Opticon's barcode scanners, this integration enables the inclusion of student identification data into the photo's EXIF metadata. Furthermore, the barcode information is prominently displayed on the camera's LCD screen, facilitating quick verification. This integration ensures accuracy without errors or missing student data, offering peace of mind during high-paced shooting scenarios.

"Historically in the high volume photography industry, the ability to positively identify subjects at the camera has been elusive at best," said Tim McCain, President, ImageQuix. "This new camera and tech is a game-changer for the school and sports photography workflow."

Precision Framing with Specialized Masks

As part of this firmware update, Panasonic introduces specialized masks tailored for portraits, sports, and group photography. Three Portrait Mask options (Portrait, 1/2 Frame and 3/4 frame) guarantee uniform head size and positioning, significantly reducing the need for extensive post-processing and cropping. Complementing this, the Sports Portrait Mask boasts a versatile design suitable for printed portraits and posters. Meanwhile, the Group Mask is crafted to facilitate various printing options for multiple subjects, maintaining consistency and saving valuable time during post-processing.

"The LUMIX firmware license will make a huge impact for the volume photographer," said Corey E. Clark, Owner E.D. Clark School Photography. "The software will allow volume photographers to focus more on expressions and quality posing while reducing the margin of error in the field. That alone is enough to make me a believer."

This firmware update from Panasonic is poised to redefine the efficiency and accuracy of volume photography, empowering photographers to navigate high-volume shoots with unparalleled ease and precision.

To access these U.S. exclusive functions, the LUMIX Volume Photography firmware license will be available in Spring, 2024 and priced at an MRRP of $199.99. For additional details, please visit https://shop.panasonic.com/pages/lumix-volume-photo.

