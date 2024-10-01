Panasonic Well Announces Global Startup Competition to Drive Innovation and Foster Well-Being Outcomes for People Worldwide

Winners will receive funding and the opportunity to showcase their company at CES where Panasonic will deliver the opening keynote on January 7th 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Well , a venture and business incubator within the Panasonic Group focused on pioneering new possibilities that enable people to live healthier lives, announced today the Family Wellness Innovation Challenge . The inaugural competition aims to find and award the next breakthrough startups that are helping redefine the future of well-being.

The Family Wellness Innovation Challenge marks Panasonic Well's commitment to partnering with leading corporations, startups, and venture capitalists with a shared mission to help individuals, groups and humanity live healthier lives, starting with the modern family. The competition will run in collaboration with AARP's Age Tech Collaborative , whose mission is to discover innovators, accelerate technology, and foster collaboration to make aging easier for everyone.

"We envision a world where technology innovation truly supports families in reaching their wellness goals and finding more quality time for meaningful connections with each other. That means strengthening family-centered wellness habits and maintaining strong family bonds even across distances," says Yoky Matsuoka, CEO of Panasonic Well. "Innovation and our global partner ecosystem are essential to this vision. That's why we're immersing ourselves in the energy and cutting-edge ideas of the startup world to bring to life solutions that offer measurable health and wellness outcomes."

To unveil the vision for Panasonic Well's next chapter, Matsuoka will be joining Panasonic at CES 2025 . Further accelerating its growth and investment in global innovation, Panasonic Well has appointed new members to its growing leadership team - Elise Neel as Global Head of Strategy and Innovation, Sandy Anuras as Global Head of Engineering and AI, Stacey Burr as Global Head of Product Management, and Maggie Stanphill as Global Head of Design. The team, hailing from companies such as Verizon, Nike, Fitbit, adidas, and Google, is focused on leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to drive innovation within Panasonic that will enhance worldwide well-being outcomes and create a more connected society for generations to come.

Beginning today, Panasonic Well welcomes companies whose solutions enhance family well-being to apply. Panasonic Well will award a total of one million USD to five winners. Winners will also receive an all-expenses* paid trip to CES 2025, dedicated exhibit space included in the Panasonic Exhibition Booth, and consideration as a commercial partner for Panasonic Well's growing partner ecosystem. Companies can learn more about the competition criteria, deadlines, and winnings, and submit their official application at * https://well.panasonic.com/challenge .

About Panasonic Well

Panasonic Well is a new venture and business incubator from the Panasonic Group focused on pioneering new health and wellness solutions by connecting hardware, software, and services through industry-leading, responsible AI. We are committed to building an ecosystem of technology that improves the well-being of every generation.

Panasonic Well operates in the US as Panasonic Well LLC and in Japan as a division of Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

About the Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The operating company reported consolidated net sales of 3,494.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

