Panaya & VeriServe Sign Distributor Agreement to Accelerate Smart IT Project Testing in Japan

HACKENSACK, New Jersey , Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in AI-powered Smart Testing and Change Intelligence for ERP, CRM, and enterprise cloud applications, announces a distributor agreement with VeriServe Co., Ltd. to bring Panaya's cloud solutions to customers across Japan.

As transformation initiatives accelerate, organizations need to increase efficiency and reduce cost without compromising quality. Not every test can be automated, so improving manual testing governance remains essential. This collaboration addresses both needs on one native platform that unifies Change Impact Analysis, Smart Test Management, and Test Automation.

Under the agreement, VeriServe will deliver Panaya's capabilities across ERP and cloud business applications. Change Impact Analysis identifies impacted scope from ERP updates within 48 hours. Smart Test Management provides cloud-based, real-time control that automatically captures evidence and reduces manual execution and reporting effort by 30–50% across implementations, upgrades, enhancements, and ongoing maintenance. Test Automation extends AI-assisted, no-code/low-code automation, including natural-language authoring for SAP and cloud applications to scale coverage and consistency across releases.

"We are honored to partner with VeriServe, a trusted leader in software quality assurance," said David Binny, CEO of Panaya. "Together, we look forward to helping Japanese enterprises streamline testing, elevate quality standards, and accelerate delivery with AI-powered impact analysis, smart test management, and test automation."

To ensure rapid time to value, VeriServe will provide implementation, enablement, and adoption services. These include test policy and plan formulation leveraging Panaya, test design and execution, configuration and training for Smart Test Management, and automation support for functional and scenario testing, customization, and operations & maintenance. By combining Panaya's comprehensive test solutions with VeriServe's four decades of software-quality expertise, enterprises in Japan can accelerate delivery, maximize testing efficiency, and maintain assured quality while advancing DX(Digital Transformation) and operational excellence.

About Panaya

Panaya, a SaaS-based company certified by SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce, offers an all-in-one platform for Smart Testing solutions and Change Intelligence tailored for ERP, CRM, and cloud business applications. Panaya accelerates and de-risks digital landscapes with AI-powered Test Automation, Test Management, and Impact Analysis. With a strong focus on ease of use, Panaya ensures seamless collaboration between business and IT, giving real-time visibility and control over projects. Since its founding in 2006, over 3,000 companies across 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have trusted Panaya to drive rapid, quality testing and change management in their enterprise business applications. For more information, contact Panaya at [email protected] or visit www.panaya.com.

About VeriServe

Established July 24, 2001. Chief Executive Officer: Yoshiyuki Shinbori. Headquarters: Jimogo-cho Kita Tokyu Building, 9F, 3-1-16 Kanda-Misakicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Business areas include software, software testing and quality, cybersecurity, consulting, software development, and related services. https://www.veriserve.co.jp/en/

