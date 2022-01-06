Panaya appoints Avi Rosenfeld as General Manager for ForeSight, Panaya's Change Intelligence platform for Salesforce

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce today announced the appointment of Avi Rosenfeld as General Manager (GM) for ForeSight line of business, Panaya's solution for the Salesforce domain. Avi will join the company's Executive Leadership team and report to David Binny, Panaya's CEO.

Avi will manage all aspects of Panaya ForeSight's strategy and execution and will be in charge of the business unit's executive leadership, management, strategic direction and business growth. He will also work closely with the technology and commercial teams to ensure Panaya continues to provide best-in-class solutions and appealing offering.

"We are thrilled to have Avi on board," said David Binny, CEO of Panaya. "We see ForeSight as one of Panaya's strongest growth engines and we are planning to continue developing cutting-edge solutions for the Salesforce ecosystem. Avi brings a strong commercial perspective and years of experience establishing and implementing strategies for market development. ForeSight is already in use by more than 150 companies that renew their subscription year after year. I am confident that Avi will play a key role in leading the ForeSight business to its full potential."

Avi Rosenfeld also commented: "I am thankful to Panaya for this opportunity, and I'm excited to work closely with such skilled people, at such an important moment for ForeSight. This year is going to be a significant time for ForeSight, as we are going to establish our leadership in Salesforce change intelligence, as well as leading the Salesforce testing arena with our risk-based testing solution. I cannot wait to hit the ground running and to help grow the business exponentially in the years ahead."

Prior to joining Panaya, Avi served in Executive leadership roles for market leading companies like TechSee, Persado, NICE and ECI, heading business growth and innovative expansion in SaaS, Computer Vision AI, Telecom, IT & Automotive verticals. Avi is a seasoned executive manager, sales and business development veteran with nearly 20 years of experience.

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

