Panaya Japan Announces Winners of 2023 Partner Awards

Spotlighting Partnerships and Driving Success in Enterprise Solutions - Recognizing Excellence in Collaboration and Innovation

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the global leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Testing, proudly unveils the recipients of the prestigious Panaya Japan's Partner Awards for 2023. Celebrating outstanding achievements and contributions, these awards honor partners who have demonstrated exemplary collaboration and innovation within the Panaya ecosystem. With hundreds of customers and partners in Japan, Panaya continues to foster a vibrant community dedicated to driving success and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of software development and change management. Evaluated on criteria such as business performance, market expansion, and customer value propositions, the awards spotlight partners who have excelled in their collaboration with Panaya throughout 2023. Trophies were presented to the deserving recipients during the esteemed Panaya Japan Partner Conference 2024, held recently.

David Binny, Panaya CEO, attended the event in Japan and congratulated the winners: "Congratulations to all the winners of the Panaya Japan Partner Awards for their outstanding performance and dedication to excellence. We are proud to recognize their contributions as the driving engine behind success and innovation within the Panaya ecosystem. We see our partners as pivotal in propelling us forward, and their achievements inspire us all."

The esteemed recipients and the reasons behind their selection are as follows:

Partner of the Year DENTSU SOKEN INC. DENTSU SOKEN INC. achieved outstanding sales performance for Panaya's business in 2023. Their proactive approach in joint marketing initiatives significantly augmented market awareness and spurred new demand for Panaya solutions.

Testing Champion of the Year AGEST, Inc. AGEST demonstrated remarkable prowess as a testing specialist, leveraging its expertise to drive proposals with Panaya. Their focus on enhancing test efficiency led to significant contributions in acquiring new customers and stimulating demand.

S/4HANA Champion of the Year Fujitsu Limited Fujitsu demonstrated unparalleled success in acquiring new customers for S/4HANA conversion projects in 2023. Their collaboration with Panaya's development division played a pivotal role in advancing innovative features for S/4HANA solutions.

Assessment Champion of the Year CRESCO e-Solution Co. Ltd. CRESCO emerged as the top performer in providing assessments utilizing Panaya's solutions. Their proactive engagement in proposal activities and successful project implementations substantially enhanced market awareness and fostered new demand for Panaya.

Panaya extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients for their exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence in partnership. These awards underscore Panaya's dedication to fostering collaborative success and driving innovation within the industry. As Panaya continues to expand its global footprint and innovate within the enterprise solutions landscape, the company looks forward to further strengthening its partnerships and fostering collaborative initiatives.

About Panaya

Panaya, a certified SAP partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

