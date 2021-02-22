Panaya appoints Dana Averbouch as Chief Marketing Officer

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce today announced the appointment of Dana Averbouch as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will join the company's Executive Leadership team and report to CEO David Binny.

Ms. Averbouch will lead all aspects of Panaya's global marketing strategy and execution, including brand and performance marketing, community engagement, product marketing, advertising and customer lifecycle management. She will also work closely with technology and business teams to ensure that innovation within product roadmaps meets customer needs.

"Panaya is known for its innovation, central to our DNA here at Panaya and Averbouch's appointment demonstrates our commitment to industry leadership," said David Binny, CEO. "As we rapidly scale, Averbouch's rich and innovative understanding of the marketing landscape will enable Panaya to accelerate our momentum as organization increasingly look to us as their partner to deliver and accelerate change intelligence processes."

Ms. Averbouch also commented: "Today, more than ever, businesses are looking to accelerate delivery of application and business changes. No company does it better than Panaya and there is no better next step than to join in that endeavor. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this remarkable team as we accelerate the company's growth."

Prior to joining Panaya, Averbouch delivered award marketing campaigns across the globe, most recently serving as Head of EMEA Marketing for Israel's largest company, NICE LTD. Averbouch is a seasoned marketing veteran with nearly 20 years of experience.

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

