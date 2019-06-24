Panaya Appoints David Binny as New Chief Executive Officer

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya announced its Board of Directors has appointed David Binny as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Binny succeeds Jake Klein, who served as CEO since 2016. As today's digital businesses seamlessly adopt and scale agile across IT and business, the appointment will enable Panaya to maintain its position as the leader in SaaS-based change automation and testing for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce.

In his new role as CEO, Binny will lead the development and execution of Panaya's strategic vision as it strives to help companies be more agile in addressing change and will continue to remain actively engaged in shaping the company's product offering.

"I am incredibly honored to serve as the next CEO of Panaya as we continue to help organizations deliver innovation through change across the enterprise," said Binny. "As CEO, I look forward to creating long-term value for our customers and build on the momentum as more companies adopt to a SaaS, next-generation ERP and agile solutions landscape. Beyond that, I'm grateful to Jake for his unwavering guidance and leadership of Panaya during such a pivotal time of growth for the company."

Binny has served as Panaya's Chief Product Officer since 2016, where he was responsible for leading the company's robust product roadmap, technical vision and strategies for go-to-market, products and services. In this time, he has led the launch of Panaya's Release Dynamix (RDx), Panaya's award-winning change management solution that reduces the time, cost and risk of application changes by up to 50% for Oracle EBS, SAP and Salesforce. Since its launch in 2017, the platform has been adopted by hundreds of customers and honored with a number of recognitions, including at the 2018 SaaS Awards.

Most recently, Binny spearheaded the development and go-to-market of Panaya's RDx platform for SAP S/4HANA, a true game-changer for the industry. This debuted with great success at SAP's annual SAPPHIRE NOW event in May 2019. RDx has received prestigious industry acknowledgment, placing Panaya on Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools and Forrester's Elevate Agile-Plus-DevOps With Value Stream Management.

Earlier in the year, Panaya introduced RDx for Oracle's EBS. As Oracle extended its support of EBS to 2030, many organizations are looking for next generation impact analysis, intelligent testing and automated test management tools on the platform. This ensures customizations, bug fixes, new functionality activation, patches and upgrades can be released faster and more efficiently.

Rounding out the technology milestones under Binny was the continued advancement of its RDx for Salesforce. Designed to navigate the tenuous nature of managing development and customization changes to the platform that can introduce added cost, risk and complexity. RDx shifts from calculated guesswork to data-driven decision making, helping enterprises to better understand any potential downstream impact any change may have on business processes before going go into production.

Binny has more than 20 years of experience in the high-tech industry in various roles leading product management, business development and pre-sale engineering. Binny joined Panaya following his role advancing product innovation at established companies, including as Head of Product Management at NICE Systems.

Panaya, an Infosys company, is the leader in SaaS-based change automation and testing for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery, and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 2,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications.

