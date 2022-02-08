Panaya Brings Intelligence to Testing and Redefines Smart Test Management in the ERP & Enterprise Cloud Applications Space

Hackensack, New Jersey, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP & Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced today the introduction of new game-changing enhancements to its Panaya Test Dynamix end-to-end smart test management platform. The latest release includes AI-Powered Change-Analysis-driven test scope optimization, greater workflow automation for DevOps processes, and extended support for additional applications such as ServiceNow, Workday and SuccessFactors, which will help Panaya's customers significantly increase productivity, mitigate production risks, and reduce testing efforts.

Panaya Test Dynamix's new capabilities enable organizations to utilize smart testing to digitize and expand their testing processes. These include:

AI-Powered Change Analysis – Next generation Change Impact Analysis Engine for a risk-based testing approach to ongoing changes. With Smart Change Analysis that pinpoints the impacted business process scenario and shows what to test and what not test for optimized test cycles and significant reduction in regression testing efforts.

– Next generation Change Impact Analysis Engine for a risk-based testing approach to ongoing changes. With Smart Change Analysis that pinpoints the impacted business process scenario and shows what to test and what not test for optimized test cycles and significant reduction in regression testing efforts. Automation Rules Center – Further streamlines processes by automating test and defect workflows. The no-code feature enables organizations to automate repetitive and manual tasks, such as updating data, assigning issues to the right developer, and sending out custom notifications. This reduces the risks inherent in change projects with real-time alerts to key stakeholders, ensures data consistency to achieve compliance, eases decision-making, and increases SLAs and productivity.

– Further streamlines processes by automating test and defect workflows. The no-code feature enables organizations to automate repetitive and manual tasks, such as updating data, assigning issues to the right developer, and sending out custom notifications. This reduces the risks inherent in change projects with real-time alerts to key stakeholders, ensures data consistency to achieve compliance, eases decision-making, and increases SLAs and productivity. Additional support for enterprise apps - Panaya Test Dynamix has extended its support for automatic documentation in enterprise applications beyond SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce to include Workday, ServiceNow, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP Commerce Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and more.

"We are continuing to innovate by bringing robust capabilities to our collaborative cloud test management platform, Panaya Test Dynamix", said David Binny, Panaya CEO. "We are confident that enterprise customers will benefit from the latest enhancements, which will be increasingly critical as agile and DevOps practices become more commonplace. The latest release of our smart, one single test management platform provides greater control over testing processes and anticipates challenges in the most dynamic workflows, which removes uncertainties as our customers accelerate innovation in response to the pace of change in today's business environment."

Panaya Test Dynamix is one unified collaborative platform, designed to orchestrate and streamline all test management activities: requirements, test planning, test execution, defect management and real-time monitoring. The platform has been successfully implemented at top organizations and has been proven to reduce test cycles by 85% and accelerate digital transformation with almost zero risks. Panaya Test Dynamix has been ranked as the top test management software by G2, customers nonbiased vote, and it enjoys strong customer loyalty, demonstrated by an impressive renewal rate year over year.

The new and enhanced Test Dynamix is gaining great momentum and has already been successfully deployed by leading customers who immediately saw an increase in the efficiency of Change Impact Testing.

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

For more information, contact Panaya at [email protected] or visit www.panaya.com. For media inquiries, contact Dana Averbouch, [email protected].





