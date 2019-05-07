Panaya Cited in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery solutions, announces it has been recognized in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools report for its Release Dynamix (RDx) platform. Panaya is dedicated to helping enterprises quickly and safely deliver software changes for business applications, while enhancing quality and reducing risk.

Today, agile methodology comprises the bulk of enterprise software development activity, and as competency and adoption for this methodology grows, it expands the market for enterprise planning and management tools. Enterprise agile planning (EAP) tools have also become a critical component amongst software teams as digital-first enterprises look for ways to facilitate collaboration across siloed groups and gain more holistic views into organizations' workflows.

Release Dynamix, Panaya's award-winning change management solution, reduces the time, cost and risk of application changes by up to 50% for Oracle EBS, SAP and Salesforce. Since its launch in 2017, the platform has been adopted by over 100 customers and honored with a number of recognitions, including the 2018 SaaS Awards.

According to Gartner, "Enterprise agile planning tools help organizations make use of agile practices at scale to achieve enterprise-class agile development. This is achieved by supporting practices that are business-outcome-driven, customer-centric, collaborative and cooperative, in conjunction with continual stakeholder feedback. These tools represent an evolution from project-centric agile tools and traditional application development life cycle management tools."

Going beyond risk mitigation, RDx can be used to determine the impact of a software change and better inform development and QA teams what tests need to be planned and executed to ensure the quality of a release. Thanks to the platform's focus on ERP and package software development, it also supports the static analysis of ERP customizations and upgrades, and enables accelerated testing informed by the impact of a specific change.

"We are incredibly proud to be positioned in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools report," said Jake Klein, CEO Panaya. "Today's digital businesses need the right tools to customize and extend their core enterprise applications, however, ERP organizations face different challenges implementing agile. RDx aims to help them more seamlessly adopt and scale agile across IT and business. We feel our inclusion in this year's report illustrates the viability of RDx within the evolving landscape of scalable ERP solutions."

This year's Magic Quadrant report positioned the company as a Niche Player. The report assessed 17 vendors across the globe with Enterprise Agile Planning tools to make the determination.

More information about Panaya and its solutions can be found at www.panaya.com. The company will also showcase the Release Dynamix solution at SAPPHIRE NOW 2019 at booth #632.

The Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools report is available to subscribers at www.gartner.com.

