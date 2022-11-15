Panaya expands its Smart Testing Platform for ServiceNow Customers

Panaya's Smart Test management platform, Test Dynamix, enables ServiceNow enterprise-users to accelerate and optimize their testing business processes.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP & Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced today it has expanded its offering to enable ServiceNow customers to optimize and accelerate their end-to-end functional testing. The enhanced offering is already being successfully used by dozens of Panaya's customers.

As a leading provider of end-to-end Smart Test management for ServiceNow applications, Panaya Test Dynamix empowers enterprises to plan, scope, and execute business process test scenarios on a large, multi-function, global scale. Panaya's platform creates one unified platform, with full visibility of all ongoing test and defect management activities, allowing orchestration and seamless cooperation between IT and Business teams for a comprehensive ServiceNow testing flow.

"As part of our expertise and leadership in Enterprise Packaged Applications testing, we have developed a testing solution that is perfect for the leading cross-channel enterprise service management platform – ServiceNow. The two platforms are matched in their customer base and landscape, and as ServiceNow releases an updated version every 6 months, Smart Testing is essential. We are seeing more and more customers in need of a powerful test management solution," said Beatriss Kovernaig , Panaya's Chief Product Officer."

ServiceNow is rapidly evolving as the leader of ITSM (Information Technology Service Management) domain, setting the highest standards for any organization looking to modernize its operations and optimize productivity, serving many businesses around the globe as part of their digital transformation journey.

The processes and workflows managed within ServiceNow are becoming more business-critical and require careful testing. The rise of low-code applications developed in ServiceNow also raises questions about the quality risk introduced by these applications and reinforces the need for an Enterprise Test Management platform for quality control

User Acceptance Testing (UAT) of enterprise applications, such as ServiceNow, is business critical. UAT provides feedback, evaluates quality, and verifies applications are performing as expected and not impacted by customizations and releases. This reflects Panaya's core value of securing testing of complex business scenarios especially during SIT (System Integration Testing) and UAT cycles, saving 85% in testing cycle time and significantly reducing costs.

UAT and SIT tests are mainly conducted by domain experts or business users and Panaya's Test Dynamix – a user-friendly SaaS - enables easy and quick onboarding that saves a lot of time.

Panaya's Smart Recorder, which transforms business-user scripts into testing cycles, was enhanced for ServiceNow, and now automatically generates perfectly accurate test documentation. This provides the testing team with clear testing evidence, together with accurate documentation of the most important business scenarios they need to validate.

"Being a customer-driven company, we are delighted our customers can now benefit from a robust integration between Panaya Test Dynamix and ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) by enabling bi-directional updates of ServiceNow incidents and Panaya defects. This flexible integration allows business and IT teams to boost their productivity by using the best tools for their respective needs. We plan on developing these capabilities for other business applications as well," added Kovernaig.

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure enhanced collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

For more information, contact Panaya at [email protected] or visit www.panaya.com. For media inquiries, contact Dana Averbouch, [email protected].

Demo | LinkedIn | Twitter @Panaya | Facebook

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636386/panaya_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Panaya