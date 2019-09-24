Panaya Release Dynamix Solutions for S/4HANA is Your Essential Tool to Simplify and Accelerate Migrations

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based change acceleration and testing for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce, today unveiled Release Dynamix Solutions for S/4HANA, its platform built to support SAP customers converting to S/4HANA. As the most trusted partner in Change Impact Analysis for SAP, this latest addition to Panaya's SAP portfolio strengthens the company's heritage as an industry pioneer for over 3,000 of today's leading digital enterprises.

Panaya's Release Dynamix Solutions for S/4HANA system conversion simplifies and accelerates the move to S/4HANA and enables companies to tackle migration complexities. The platform is designed to help reduce the time, cost and risk associated with a greenfield or brownfield system conversion. It is based on Panaya's Intelligent Deep-Analysis Engines, which use continuous prediction analysis and powerful machine learning algorithms to provide more insight into what will change or break, so users know exactly what will need to be tested, fixed or replaced.

Release Dynamix Solutions for S/4HANA is made more robust by strong ALM end-to-end functionality, which enables precise scoping, planning and accelerated business process re-implementation to guarantee the quality of any SAP S/4HANA project. Here's what companies can expect by using Release Dynamix Solutions for S/4HANA:

Remove the Guesswork : Increase the speed of business with a read- to execute, tailored project blueprint in just 48 hours. Know what to install, how to install, what to run, and in which order based on your company's production codebase.

: Increase the speed of business with a read- to execute, tailored project blueprint in just 48 hours. Know what to install, how to install, what to run, and in which order based on your company's production codebase. Cost Savings You Can See: With a comprehensive analysis of your ECC landscapes, Panaya can show you upfront the potential cost savings of your system conversion efforts, based on both standard and custom code S4 impact.

With a comprehensive analysis of your ECC landscapes, Panaya can show you upfront the potential cost savings of your system conversion efforts, based on both standard and custom code S4 impact. Reduce Waste and Risk: Focus on and fix your most used in Production Standard and Custom code business processes. Test Catalogue S/4HANA impact and remediations for deleted standard modules, processes and transactions.

"By helping companies spark greater operational efficiency and maintain the speed of business – a growing challenge in today's digital ecosystems – Release Dynamix Solutions for S/4HANA makes business innovation a reality, all while driving user adoption," said David Binny, CEO of Panaya. "Supporting SAP customers for more than a decade, Panaya is proud to be a trusted and reputable vendor in the domain. Thanks to natively designed technology and our flexible platform for change impact, testing and requirements, we deliver with a single SaaS platform what other players are attempting to accomplish with numerous, segmented solutions that still don't address all the needs in a complex migration."

For more about the new Release Dynamix Solutions for S/4HANA or to get a demonstration tailored to your needs, visit: https://www.panaya.com/erp/s4-assessment/.

About Panaya

Panaya, an Infosys company, enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery, and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 2,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications.

