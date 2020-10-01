Panaya Releases SAP ECC Optimization Pack to Help Do More with Less for Those Who Have Not Yet Begun Their S/4HANA Journey

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, an industry leader in change intelligence and risk management, today announced the release of its ERP Central Component (ECC) ERP optimization pack. The solution is an all-in-one platform that supports safer, faster ECC changes at a fraction of the cost.

Impacted by the global health crisis, the current economic climate leaves many SAP ERP managers undecided on immediate future investment in platform evolution and innovation. While many err on the side of caution, others are pressed to realize the momentum for digital transformation.

SAP customers, showing slower adoption of S/4HANA, are faced with the challenge of making their ECC compliant, flexible, and always ready to support urgent business needs. Yet, keeping ECC current comes at a price of frequent changes and consequent risk to critical applications.







Panaya introduced the ECC optimization pack to help streamline ECC innovation with confidence. By offering ready to execute project plans that introduce structure into every change and highlight what will break, what to fix, and what to test. Making it easy for ERP application managers and CIOs to make change a natural part of an organization - cutting down ECC project duration by 50% while eliminating risk.

"In light of the new reality created by COVID-19, business continuity is essential," said Oren Peleg, Director of Product Management at Panaya. "ERP managers seek out viable solutions to keep the lights on their current ECC, without necessarily making dramatic shifts to backend infrastructure and software, and to do so in a safer and faster way, with quicker ROI. Panaya's ECC Optimization Pack lets SAP customers drive any ECC innovation project, business, or IT-driven, without taking risks and even reduce TCO in the process. Leveraging the ability to determine dependencies, accelerate testing, and maintain business continuity, investments in time, risks, and costs are reduced by as much as 50%."

Panaya ECC Optimization Pack delivers online, ready-to-execute project plans and reports created in 48 hours, based on any ECC standard code, custom code, and production usage, for projects such as EHP/SPS upgrades, HANA migration, transports' analysis for business innovation projects, and unused code cleansing.

ECC optimization also offers insights into a future S/4HANA journey so that each ECC change could get you closer to an eventual S/4HANA migration. Change intelligence reports include S/4HANA migration impact on current test catalog, deleted and obsolete transaction reports, Simplification Items, Recommended Fiori Apps, and more.

"Thanks to Panaya, we are able to do more with less"

Bart Weymans, Project & Innovation manager at ODTH

"We now run multiple change projects in parallel and have four to five of them go-live every six months. With Panaya, Oerlikon has the flexibility to add or reduce users as needed, on different steps of a project."

Michel Bucher, Global SAP Implementation Manager

For more information about Panaya's ECC Optimization Pack, please visit www.panaya.com

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

Contact:

Joel Strauss

Strauss Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Panaya

Related Links

https://www.panaya.com/

