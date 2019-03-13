Panaya Unveils Release Dynamix for Oracle E-Business Suite

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Oracle renewed its commitment to provide patches for the company's E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS) through 2030, enterprises are still struggling to implement customizations, extensions and upgrades within their organizations due to the increased complexity of their various enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools. To help companies overcome these challenges, Panaya is introducing Panaya Release Dynamix (RDx) for Oracle's EBS, the latest version of its award-winning enterprise platform to help companies deliver faster business results, while enhancing application quality and reducing risk.

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based change automation and testing for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce, recognized that enterprise users are still looking to gain more visibility and performance from their on-premises solutions. With RDx for Oracle EBS, organizations get next generation impact analysis, intelligent testing and automated test management tools so that customizations, bug fixes, new functionality activation, patches and upgrades can be released faster and more efficiently.

As a result, enterprises see less business disruption and downtime related to change implementation, which ensures they can spend more time responding to customers. And with its feature-rich test management platform, enterprise users can also better manage, accelerate, document and report all testing activities, reducing Oracle EBS changes by 30 to 50 percent.

Panaya RDx puts the enterprise into focus, while keeping ERP platforms up-to-date with shorter release cycles. Benefits of the new Panaya RDx for Oracle include:

Mitigating Risk with Impact Analysis : Significantly reduce risk with full visibility into impacted objects to better understand the downstream effects on any business process, and to resolve integration conflict much earlier in the process

Reducing Test Scope : Get a clear understanding of what to test with risk-based testing and automatic test suggestions so companies spend less time figuring out what to test, and better understand the risk at the module and object level

Significantly Expedite Patch Analysis : Cut patch analysis cycle times down from several days to as fast as 15 seconds

Manage and Accelerate Test Execution : With smart automated test features, enabling companies to capture objects to be reused for codeless automation, reduce duplication of defects and get real-time visibility into test cycle execution

Visibility and Collaboration: Gain visibility into the full scope of changes to better assess overall ERP implementation, and bring business, testing, development and delivery teams together on to one, collaborative platform

"Since we know that support for Oracle EBS will extend into 2030, and that Oracle has plans for a version 12.3 based on what we've seen in the market, we have no doubt that we'll see a wave of upgrade projects from customers who are looking to introduce new functionality and customizations in the next few years," said Jake Klein, CEO at Panaya. "Our latest RDx for Oracle EBS offers the transparency our customers need into the entire process. As a complete change automation tool, it pinpoints the impact, while analyzing the risks of those changes. Not only are enterprises left better equipped to effectively scope testing, the platform offers a host of new features to reduce risks, increase collaboration and ultimately lower the overall costs for the company."

