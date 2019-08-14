Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Awarded Highest Four-Star Rating From Leading Nonprofit Evaluator For 15th Consecutive Year

Charity Navigator evaluates nonprofit organizations using an objective, data-driven approach analyzing a company's financial health as well as accountability and transparency. A four-star rating identifies an organization that exceeds industry standards in these areas and outperforms most charities in its cause. The rating is designed to provide a reliable, third-party assessment of an organization to potential donors.

"It is an honor to, once again, have PanCAN be recognized with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, president and CEO of PanCAN. "We are committed to openness and transparency with how we steward the dollars of our generous donors and remain steadfast in our mission to improve outcomes for patients fighting the world's toughest cancer."

Funds raised help PanCAN fund research and provide numerous patient and clinical services, including its Know Your Tumor® precision medicine service, the Patient Registry, Research Grants Program and Clinical Trial Finder.

PanCAN speaks with more pancreatic cancer patients than any other organization in the world, offering patients and caregivers one-to-one, personalized support and resources, including information about clinical trials, through its Patient Central service. Through its Healthcare Professional Services, the healthcare professional community can access free, personalized support for anything related to pancreatic cancer at 877-2-PANCAN.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double pancreatic cancer survival.

