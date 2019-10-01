Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Teams With Tempur-Pedic® For 10th Year

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a leading patient advocacy organization, is pleased to announce that longtime corporate supporter Tempur-Pedic will launch its annual "Rest Test" program today with the goal of raising $250,000. During the month of October, Tempur-Pedic will make a $10 donation to PanCAN for each person who tries out a Tempur-Pedic mattress at a participating retailer and then validates that they took the Rest Test at resttest.com.

Tempur-Pedic is PanCAN's leading corporate champion. Since 2009, they have donated $2.1M in research grants, including a $1 million inaugural AACR Research Acceleration Network Grant made in honor of Tim Miller, brother of Tempur-Pedic executive Todd Miller, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2012. Funds raised will advance critical research programs, including its Clinical Trial initiative, Precision PromiseSM, Early Detection Initiative (EDI), precision medicine initiative Know Your Tumor®, additional field research, and other patient advocacy efforts – all to improve patient outcomes.

"We are incredibly grateful for the decade of support that Tempur-Pedic has provided to PanCAN through the Rest Test and other generous gifts," said PanCAN president and CEO, Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA. "Not only does their support directly benefit patients and families, but the awareness that comes from having our information at their participating Rest Test retail locations will further our mission to improve patient outcomes."

There are approximately 3,800 participating Tempur-Pedic Rest Test retailers across the country this year – the most ever. They will work with PanCAN volunteer-led affiliates, where available, to organize local events in their area to raise awareness and funding through Rest Test participation.

"This year, Tempur-Pedic has reenergized our commitment to PanCAN and the Rest Test, with nearly double the participating retailers," said Jim O'Donnell, vice president of sales development for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. "We're proud to be a part of the PanCAN family, supporting those affected by pancreatic cancer. And we appreciate the many consumers who will be taking a Rest Test to help support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network."

To find the closest participating Tempur-Pedic retailer, go to www.tempurpedichugsback.com.

To learn more about PanCAN's urgent mission to improve patient outcomes, visit pancan.org or follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double pancreatic cancer survival.

