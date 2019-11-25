Panda Express & The Coca-Cola Company Invite Guests to Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer This Holiday Season

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Express and The Coca-Cola Company today announced their Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative, a campaign created to inspire hope and spread joy to children and families going through difficult times this holiday season. From Nov. 25 through Dec. 28, when guests purchase any Coca-Cola beverage at their local Panda Express restaurant, the businesses will donate holiday gifts and cheer to thousands of children at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) across the nation (value up to $250,000*). Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is a longtime partner of Panda Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of Panda Express, which supports the health and education of underserved children across the nation.

"The holidays are a season where smiles should be abundant, yet there are so many who face hardships during this time of year," said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-CEO at Panda Express. "As a family-owned business founded upon values of love and giving back to the community, we hope to bring fun and laughter to the children and families who need them most, not only now but all year long. The entire Panda family, along with our valued partner Coca-Cola and our guests, has the opportunity to ignite a chain of compassion and giving across the country."

"The impact Panda Express and Panda Cares make in people's lives is truly inspiring to us. We share their commitment to helping local communities," said Katherine Twells, Vice President of Customer Marketing at Coca-Cola North America, "And this holiday season, we're thrilled to work together to create positive impact for families in need with the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals treats one in 10 kids in North America each year, and an astonishing 62 children enter an affiliated hospital for care every minute. The Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer campaign will unite the Panda Bear and the Polar Bear to help sick and injured kids treated at 170 children's hospitals throughout North America. Each Coca-Cola beverage purchased at Panda Express will contribute to this important cause, meaning guests will help the two industry leaders support up to 10 million young lives by the end of the year.

"Every child treated at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has an amazing team of medical professionals supporting them," said John Lauck, President and CEO of CMN Hospitals. "And like our hospitals, we have outstanding corporate partners that are committed to bringing hope and happiness to sick and injured children treated in our hospitals each day. We're thrilled that Panda Express and Coca-Cola are coming together during the holidays to help kids and their families celebrate the season."

Coca-Cola has been at the heart of holiday celebrations for decades, spreading cheer with the iconic Coca-Cola Santa, Polar Bear and holiday packaging. Included in the Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer campaign are all of Coca-Cola's fountain and bottled drinks. For more information, please visit www.pandaexpress.com/givegoodcheer.

About Panda Express

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express, an American Chinese original, is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Panda Express is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded by Andrew and Peggy Cherng in 1983. It is best known for creating a wide variety of industry-first entrees, including its best seller The Original Orange Chicken® and its award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express, including the better-for-you Wok Smart® selections, is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,200 locations throughout the U.S. and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to ten countries. Powered by its global family of associates, Panda Cares, the organization's philanthropic arm, has contributed more than 140 million dollars and countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education of over 12 million youths as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. For more information, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. Our portfolio includes some of the world's most valuable beverage brands, such as Dasani waters, Fanta, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, smartwater, Sprite, and vitaminwater. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

*From Nov. 25, 2019 through Dec. 28, 2019, Coca-Cola and Panda Express will donate 1% of the gross sales from all Coca-Cola products to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals up to $250,000.

