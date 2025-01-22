Panda Express Brings Family and Friends Together to Share the Joy of Lunar New Year

The American Chinese trailblazer celebrates the holiday with Lunarsgiving experiences, a new short film, the return of the Good Fortune Scratcher game, and more

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunar New Year, one of the most significant holidays in Asian cultures, is a time of togetherness and the celebration of new beginnings. Panda Express®, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., proudly embraces its role as a cultural ambassador by inviting guests to experience the joy and meaning of Lunar New Year through food, stories, and shared experiences. This year, Panda Express continues its traditions of bridging generations and perspectives through several holiday initiatives designed to bring people closer together.

Panda Express' Good Fortune Scratcher Game Exclusive Lunarsgiving Kit that guests will receive as a gift with purchase of the Family Meal in-store at participating locations.

"As a cultural ambassador, Panda Express is committed to sharing the vibrant spirit of Lunar New Year with our communities," said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express. "This year, we are excited to introduce Lunarsgiving, a new initiative that celebrates shared meals and meaningful experiences, fostering deeper connections. Our short film, 'The Invitation,' beautifully captures the essence of Lunar New Year, highlighting the joy of coming together through food. We are also thrilled to continue our Let's Explore!: Lunar New Year program, offering free and interactive curriculum to help educators bring these rich traditions into the classroom."

Lunarsgiving Experiences

Recognizing the challenges that many students face during Lunar New Year, Panda Express is introducing "Lunarsgiving," a fresh and inclusive way to celebrate Lunar New Year by gathering with loved ones and close friends over a shared, festive meal. Panda will be hosting immersive Lunarsgiving experiences near three college campuses across the U.S in Columbia, Missouri; Tempe, Arizona; and Orlando, Florida*. These vibrant events invite students and local community residents to share a festive meal with their loved ones, featuring symbolic dishes and cultural elements that honor the spirit of Lunar New Year. Starting Wednesday, January 29 through February 12, 2025, three Panda locations nearby college campuses will be transformed into vibrant cultural hubs filled with festivity and excitement. Guests who purchase a Family Meal in-store at each location will receive an exclusive Lunarsgiving Kit as a gift with purchase while supplies last.** The kits include branded lanterns, red envelopes, banners, and dining accessories to enhance the celebration.

Additionally, Panda Express will be hosting a Buy One, Share One Plate event at these participating locations in-store only from 7-9pm local time. Attendees will receive a special Lunarsgiving tote bag for themselves and their guest during this time while supplies last. Visit pandaex.press/lunarsgiving2025 for more details.

Lunar New Year Short Film

Panda also debuted a new short story titled "The Invitation," showcasing its family-focused yet playful Lunar New Year message: "Have you eaten yet?" The common expression of care and love in Asian cultures is brought to life in this cheeky short film that features beloved aunties, cultural touchpoints highlighting the joy and traditions of the holiday, and symbols of togetherness through food, reinforcing Panda Express as an inclusive industry leader in cultural relevance and storytelling.

Good Fortune Scratcher Game

To add to the Lunar New Year celebrations for all guests, Panda Express brings back its fan-favorite Good Fortune Scratcher game. Guests can play weekly through the Panda Express Rewards app or website until Sunday February 16, 2025, for a chance to win exclusive offers and prizes, including a $888 Panda Express gift card. Each week, one lucky winner will receive the $888 gift card, and eight additional winners will receive $88 gift cards. For more details and terms, visit PandaLNY.com .

Let's Explore: Lunar New Year Program

Panda Express is proud to continue its "Let's Explore!: Lunar New Year" program, first launched in 2008 to help educators bring the traditions and stories of Lunar New Year into classrooms. Through partnerships with schools and community organizations, the program offers a free interactive K-5 curriculum featuring eight engaging activities, such as trivia, cultural exploration, and basic Chinese words and phrases. Educators can register for the program through February 21, 2025 at Community.PandaExpress.com/lets-explore-lny. Physical materials are available while supplies last. Panda has also partnered with DonorsChoose for the third year in a row, doubling donations to all DonorsChoose projects submitted by teachers that are related to sharing the Let's Explore!: Lunar New Year program. Panda is pledging up to $150,000 to provide educators with hands-on resources, kits and materials needed to bring the holiday to life in classrooms nationwide.

Panda Express invites everyone to celebrate Lunar New Year and experience the joy of togetherness—whether through a Lunarsgiving feast, the Good Fortune Scratcher game, or the "Let's Explore!" program. To learn more about Panda Express, visit pandaexpress.com.

About Panda Express®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $415 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 15 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund™ — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

*Participating Locations

Missouri : 91 Conley Rd Hwy 63 and East Broadway, Columbia, MO , 65201

: 91 Conley Rd Hwy 63 and East Broadway, , 65201 Arizona : 908 E. Broadway Ave., Tempe, AZ , 85282

: 908 E. Broadway Ave., , 85282 Florida : 11871 University Blvd., #100, Orlando, FL , 32817

