Panda Express Introduces Premium Angus Top Sirloin Steak and Seared Shrimp in New Wok-Smart™ Menu Item

Inspired by the notion of a Chinese steakhouse, Panda's experienced chefs deconstruct a signature American meal to craft a complete, quality steakhouse dinner to be enjoyed in the comfort of its restaurants. Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp features premium ingredients associated with steakhouse entrees including juicy Angus top sirloin steak and large succulent shrimp. Offering fresh-chopped vegetables on a daily basis, Panda Express adds potatoes and seasonal hand-cut veggies, such as red bell peppers, sugar snap peas and yellow onions, to the recipe. All portions are then wok-tossed together in a new savory and slightly spicy Chinese-inspired steak sauce, creating a dish that is unique and nostalgic all in one.

"Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp is unlike any item our Guests have tasted before at Panda Express," said Chef Jimmy Wang, director of culinary innovation. "Marrying the Chinese wok with the American steakhouse experience, two culturally significant culinary staples, resulted in a dish reminiscent of celebratory steak dinners enjoyed with friends and family, while still offering the bold flavor that makes it uniquely Panda."

Harnessing the power of the wok, Panda chefs wok-sear each component of the dish to perfection, creating a complex combination of caramelization and charring. Passed down by generations of Chinese culinarians, the wok is the original one-pot cooking vessel that is now synonymous with Panda Express. With Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp, the tradition of wok cooking – from the use of the flame, to the chefs' innate sense of rhythm when tossing and catching – delivers a quality dish with a lingering, crave-worthy flavor.

As the latest addition to Panda's better-for-you WokSmart™ menu, Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp is bursting with 19 grams of protein and only 230 calories per serving. Guests can order the dish online at www.PandaExpress.com/Order, through the Panda Express mobile app or by visiting any of its 2,000 locations from now through August 7.

