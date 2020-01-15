Panda Express Invites Guests To Join In The Lunar New Year Celebrations Through Augmented Reality World

Through Instagram and Facebook mobile platforms, the Celebration of Good Fortune AR experience gives guests a chance to jump into five distinct traditions and share with their friends and family. Each AR filter brings to life a sense of childlike wonder and provides an interactive way to engage with the rich culture and symbolism behind Lunar New Year: a game to snack on lucky foods and throw firecrackers to ward off evil spirits, join the parade as a lion dancer, swipe up to unlock the lucky red envelope surprise and bask in the beautiful glow of the Lantern Festival. From Jan.15 thru Feb. 8, participants can enter for a chance to win a three-day trip, featuring VIP experiences, in 2021 to Universal Studios Hollywood* to celebrate Lunar New Year.

"Every year, we at Panda celebrate the first day of Lunar New Year by gifting lucky red envelopes to all of our guests; and this year, we are thrilled to further invite them into this wonder-filled celebration through our themed AR experience," said Andrea Cherng, Chief Marketing Officer at Panda Express. "The Lunar New Year holiday is at heart about coming together to bring and share joy and good fortune. As a holiday that is deeply rooted in our culture, we are honored to bring millions of people together to celebrate Lunar New Year through our crave-worthy food and our new digital experience."

Food is one of the most important parts of the holiday—families and friends come together around a table of lucky dishes, each representing a well-wish for the new year. Inspired by the firecrackers that line the streets during Lunar New Year, Panda Express introduces an American Chinese original Firecracker Shrimp, with bold and loud flavors that capture the spirit of the festivities. The Wok Smart® menu item features hand-chopped red and yellow bell peppers, onions, string beans, whole dried chilis, and large, succulent shrimp, wok-tossed in a savory black bean sauce. Continuing its annual tradition, Panda Express locations will be passing out over one million red envelopes with a coupon for a free Firecracker Shrimp entrée and a Coca-Cola product as well as a playful tangram for the kids.

In addition, Panda Express inspires cultural curiosity in the classroom through its Learn with Me curriculum, complete with interactive videos and fun hands-on activities for students to discover Lunar New Year in a tangible way. Now in its fifth year, the Learn with Me program has grown to service thousands of schools, teachers and students nationwide.

About Panda Express

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express, an American Chinese original, is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express, including the better-for-you Wok Smart® selections, is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,200 locations throughout the U.S. and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to more than ten international countries. Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares, the organization's philanthropic arm, has contributed more than 140 million dollars and countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 12 million youths as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. For more information, visit pandaexpress.com , or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 2/8/20. See Official Rules for details, including mail-in method of entry, prize description and odds disclosure, at PandaExpress.com/sweepstakes/lny. Sponsor: Panda Restaurant Group, Inc., 1683 Walnut Grove Ave., Rosemead, CA, 91770-3711. Winner must travel during Universal Studios Hollywood's 2021 Lunar New Year Celebration or the prize will be forfeited in its entirety.

