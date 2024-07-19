Panda Pair to Make Official Public Debut at the San Diego Zoo on August 8

Public Invited for First Look at Yun Chuan and Xin Bao

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The panda pair that arrived at the San Diego Zoo from China earlier this summer will make their eagerly awaited public debut on Thursday, August 8, the Zoo announced today. The two are the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years.

"We are delighted to introduce Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to our San Diego Zoo community," said Paul Baribault, President and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "Our newest residents will bring joy to our visitors and symbolize the enduring spirit of international conservation efforts. Together with our partners, we continue to make significant strides in ensuring a hopeful future for this iconic species."

Since arriving in late June, the pair has been acclimating to their home in the newly reimagined Panda Ridge. This innovative space is four times larger than the San Diego Zoo's previous panda habitat and is inspired by famous geological formations in China, emulating mountains, canyons, and cliffs. It features new shade trees for climbing, a diverse array of plants, and rolling hillsides that allow Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to navigate and explore vertically.

Yun Chuan is an almost five-year-old male identifiable by his long, pointy nose. In 2007, his mother, Zhen Zhen, was the fourth cub born at the San Diego Zoo. Xin Bao is a nearly four-year-old female best recognized by her large, round face and big, fluffy ears.

The Zoo is offering three ways for guests to experience giant pandas. On the day of their visit, visitors can either obtain a complimentary Giant Panda Timed Ticket or join the standby line. Additionally, guests can make reservations for an exclusive 60-minute Early Morning with Pandas Walking Tour. More information about how to visit the pandas is available at sandiegozoo.org/giant-pandas.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships. Through wildlife care, science expertise and collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. Annually, the Alliance reaches over 1 billion people, in person at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and virtually in 150 countries through media channels, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television programming in children's hospitals in 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

