Pandemic Procedure Perseverance at C2 Management Pays Off

C2 found the time at the beginning of the pandemic to be very confusing and erred on the side of caution at every turn, a strategy that they have doubled down on since the beginning of it. "There just was no concrete direction for anyone," muses C2 Human Resources Manager Jay Pastore. "There were no laws or regulatory actions whatsoever," he adds, "so we did the absolute most we could to be safe."

The company reiterated its open-door policy for employees with questions. Communications with updates and reminders have been regular as developments have taken place. The company provides up to 8 hours off for employees to get vaccines. They have held multiple vaccination clinics at their building and opened them up for general members of the community. They have reached out to local government for recommendations. Most of all, they have been honest with their employees about the few positive tests they have had.

"The encouragement to get tested before vaccines and the open environment in our culture allowed us to effectively contact trace any person that was positive," says Pastore, "and we mandated 14 day waiting periods."

The area's fastest growing reuse and recycle company is getting ready to have its biggest year so far in its 20-year history, and it is clear that the company is not taking any risks with the safety of its employees.

C2 Management Finance Supervisor Julie Gossett is extremely complimentary of the company's efforts to see employees safe and how creative it has been since the pandemic onset. "We had to change the way we did business and adapt to new forms of communication," she says.

Pastore says that establishing conservative procedures and putting employee concerns first by creating an atmosphere of trust was one of the best things they have done. "If we had tried to react to every change that seemed to be taking place, we just would have gotten frustrated and we would not have been able to properly pay attention to employee concerns," he states.

CEO Hansen is extremely grateful for the wellbeing of C2 employees because he knows they are the reason for the success of the company, and he cares about every one of them. "I think the values of the people that work with us are of a very high quality," he says, "the same sort of people that work at a company that looks after the earth also tend to look out for each other."

