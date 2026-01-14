PandoGo, the Evolution of Pando® by the Inception Company, Takes Your Life Sciences Meetings On-the-Go with Expanded Capabilities

Inception's industry leading engagement platform is now mobile and available at any studio location near your office. PandoGo is purpose-built for high engagement product launches, speaker trainings, advisory boards, sales trainings, POA meetings, patient advocacy meetings, global corporate meetings and much more.

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inception Company, the leading provider of meeting solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of PandoGo, the evolution of its leading Pando® Meetings platform. PandoGo expands capacity, interactivity, and flexibility for life sciences teams that need reliable, measurable impact engagement across their high stakes programs.

"With PandoGo, we rebuilt the core of the experience so life sciences teams can achieve more in a single program, with more people and more ways to engage. It is the next evolution of Pando, powered by a stronger engine that supports higher capacity, richer interaction, and the flexibility to deliver at any location with confidence. And importantly, no longer do you need to come to our studios in Fairfield, NJ and Ambler, PA. We can come to you," says Patrick Purcell, President at The Inception Company.

New capabilities of PandoGo

1. Scale and delivery flexibility

Pando® can now go anywhere in the world

Mobile ready delivery that can be deployed at any location

Large capacity breakouts designed for bigger programs and more structured engagement

2. Expanded engagement and insight tools

Broader polling and engagement tools to capture live input

Increased gesture options that make interaction feel more natural and dynamic

3. Participant experience

Faster onboarding to reduce friction at the start of meetings

Blurred or virtual backgrounds to support privacy and professionalism across settings

Tenured team with 20+ years of experience with life sciences clients to consult on best practices pre-, post-, and during events

PandoGo represents the next evolution of Pando®, shaped by what our life sciences clients asked for most: the elimination of costly and time-consuming extensive travel to our studios and the need for a dependable platform that can carry critical messaging further, to more participants, with greater engagement. For life sciences teams navigating strict compliance standards and highly specific program needs, PandoGo is built to support precision, consistency, and confidence at every step of delivery.

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company delivers a suite of technology-enabled, fully managed creative solutions designed to enhance audience engagement for critical Life Sciences events. The Inception team specializes in coordinating and delivering highly engaging programs with two fully managed studios in Fairfield, NJ and Ambler, PA. As the creators of the Pando® Meetings platform, Inception offers custom virtual solutions, broadcast production, creative video production, and live event production services. The Inception Portal (TIP) allows clients to meet all their AV needs in a few simple steps, with dedicated project managers. Visit the Inception website to learn more. https://www.inceptioncompany.com/

SOURCE The Inception Company