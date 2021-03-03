Pandora Adds InMarket to its Preferred Provider List; Will Leverage its Location Conversion Index (LCI) to Measure Advertising-Driven Store Visits

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora, the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S., has entered into a preferred provider agreement for omnichannel attribution with InMarket's Location Conversion Index (LCI). Pandora expects to use InMarket's LCI to measure return on investment and incremental in-store visitation generated by its omnichannel ad campaigns, which span audio, visual, display, content and more.

InMarket is the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence, real-time activation and attribution for thousands of brands and publishers. LCI is a proprietary, always-on measurement solution that uses offline behavioral data to attribute incremental store visits to marketing campaigns. InMarket holds patents around measurement including those pertaining to the determination of store visit lift through a comparison of exposed versus control users.

InMarket's LCI was the first platform to offer multi-touch attribution, and is leading the way in developing solutions that tie advertising impressions to first-party transactional data. InMarket's multi-touch approach fractionally applies credit for visitation across every relevant customer touchpoint, tying foot traffic directly to marketing effectiveness. Pandora's clients can use multi-touch-based insights to optimize across audience segments, creative, and other aspects of their content to have the greatest impact on metrics like revenue and customer growth.

"InMarket has built one of the most impressive and comprehensive attribution solutions in the industry," said Keri Degroote, Senior Vice President, Research & Analytics, Pandora. "As a preferred provider, their powerful omnichannel solution with multi-touch attribution will be at the fingertips of our advertisers, offering intelligence on their marketing programs and enhancing return on ad spend."

"We're thrilled to have Pandora as a preferred attribution provider, supporting their advertisers with holistic measurement and actionable intelligence that drives optimization efforts and return on advertising spend," said Todd Dipaola, CEO and Founder of InMarket.

InMarket's award-winning platform and market-leading capabilities have been further advanced through the addition of three accretive acquisitions in the last six quarters: ThinkNear, NinthDecimal and Key Ring.

For over a decade, InMarket has been the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence, real-time marketing and attribution for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven advertising suite, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time, omni-channel campaigns and measure their success in driving real-world visits and sales. InMarket's proprietary Moments offering has been proven to outperform traditional mobile advertising by 6.5x*.

InMarket holds more than 24 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service location marketing platform was awarded Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. It has teams in major cities and distributed across more than 20 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

*Google Ads Mobile Benchmark for Average CTR, 2019

