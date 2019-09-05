Pandora and UNICEF launch new partnership to empower and educate children and young people

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora and UNICEF today announced a new global partnership to support the world's most vulnerable children to lead healthier and safer lives and fulfil their potential. The three-year partnership between the international jewelry retailer and the United Nations Children's Fund will also fund life skills training, with a focus on programs that support female empowerment.

Every day, girls are vulnerable to losing out on their education due to poverty, cultural practices and poor infrastructure. Violence and conflict also play a part in preventing girls from getting an education.

Girls' education goes beyond getting girls into school. It is about ensuring that girls learn and feel safe; complete all levels of education with the skills to effectively compete in the labor market; learn the skills necessary to navigate and adapt to a changing world; make decisions about their own lives; and contribute to their communities.

"Together with UNICEF we wish to give a voice to the next generation and support their education and empowerment. Millions of children, especially girls, never attend school. Millions more never complete their education. And many struggle to exercise their fundamental right to be themselves and fulfil their potential. We would like to play our part in addressing these societal challenges," said CEO of Pandora Alexander Lacik.

"Young people are the future. Their ideas, energy and enthusiasm can change the world. This partnership with Pandora will also support UNICEF's work with the UN's Generation Unlimited initiative, supporting young people with the tools they need for success. Together we can harness young people's energy, enthusiasm and ideas, and help give them the skills they need to become active citizens who can contribute to their countries' societies and economies," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Pandora will launch a series of cause-related marketing campaigns starting with a special edition collection of jewelry and kickoff on World Children's Day on November 20th to raise funds over three years for UNICEF child survival, education and protection programs across the world. The special edition collection will be available online and across Pandora's stores in more than 100 countries. All profits made from the collection will go to UNICEF.

Notes to Editors:

