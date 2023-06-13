Panel to Investigate Whether Parcel Consulting is Dead at Upcoming Home Delivery World Conference

Parcel Shipping Intelligence Company Reveel and Go-To-Market Strategy and Execution Consultant Sunriise Business Solutions to Debate Whether Data Science is Making Parcel Consultants Obsolete

IRVINE, Calif. and PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel , whose Shipping Intelligence™ Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, today shared details on its activities at the upcoming Home Delivery World conference, taking place from June 14-15, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Reveel's CEO and co-founder, Josh Dunham , will be part of a panel discussion at the conference on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:40 am EDT in Theater 1, as a part of the Parcel Track, on the topic of "Is Parcel Negotiation Consulting Dead?" The panel will discuss how the parcel industry is currently undergoing a transformative change that is limiting the need for and impact of consultants – similar to the ways that intuitive, data-driven applications like TurboTax, eTrade and Travelocity empowered individual users to do themselves what once required assistance from a specialized consultant.

Josh will be joined in the discussion by Ken Seidl , president of Sunriise Business Solutions, LLC , lead logistics and operations consultant for Alo Yoga, Bella Canvas and others. Ken will be able to share his experiences in parcel shipping negotiations and the importance of understanding your shipping profile.

The panel will be moderated by Sarah Barnes-Humphrey , founder of influential industry podcast and education site Let's Talk Supply Chain .

Attendees will have a front row seat for the discussion and debate about whether the industry is sitting on the cusp of a major change, one that redefines the power structure between carriers, shippers and consultants. All panelists will share their first-hand experiences with parcel consulting and self-service technologies as part of the discussion.

What : "Is Parcel Negotiation Consulting Dead?" Who : - Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder, Reveel

- Ken Seidl, president of Sunriise Business Solutions, LLC at Alo Yoga

- Moderated by Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain When : Tuesday, June 15, 2023 at 11:40 am EDT Where : Theater 1, Parcel Track, Pennsylvania Convention Center

The Reveel team will also be on-site at the conference in booth #637, where the company's team of parcel shipping and logistics industry experts will be available to share their insights and advice on how the latest data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies can be utilized today by shippers of all sizes, across all industries, to gain actionable insights. These insights can then be used to revolutionize the way companies make parcel shipping decisions, giving them the power to fine-tune their processes and identify opportunities to save money in real-time.

For more information on Reveel's innovative Shipping Intelligence Platform , click here; to set up a time to connect with the Reveel team while at the conference, drop the team a line here .

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that enables companies to level the playing field with FedEx and UPS. Its unique technology enables shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 16 years of parcel agreement management expertise and $300M+ in savings for clients, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions, optimize carrier agreements, and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science and peer comparison data to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

