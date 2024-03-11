Reveel CEO Josh Dunham and VP of Client Success Michael Falls Named 2024 "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Reveel CEO Dunham Recognized as a "Top Shipper" and VP Falls as a "Rising Star"

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel, whose Shipping Intelligence™ Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named CEO and co-founder Josh Dunham and Vice President of Client Success Michael Falls as 2024 "Pros to Know."

The annual award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Josh was named in the "Top Shippers" category, while Michael was named in the "Rising Stars" category.

Josh's efforts to bring transparency, efficiency and cost-effectiveness to the shipping industry was one of the reasons he was named a top shipper for the year. "Shipping's significance in the logistics and supply chain industry simply cannot be overstated, as carrier price hikes and poorly managed programs can disrupt even the most meticulously crafted budgets," said Dunham. "That's really where the idea for Reveel came from. We set out to change the paradigm around shipping management, using technology to empower the shippers."

"The ability to transform the industry for the better is one of the main reasons I joined Reveel," added Falls. "Parcel spend and transportation management had been locked in a static model for many years. By applying business intelligence and machine learning technology to the problem, we help companies make more informed, data-driven decisions that drive operational efficiency - and cost savings." Michael's efforts in expanding Reveel's service offerings and overhauling its client success organization, along with his vision for what the spend management industry can be, resulted in his recognition as a rising star.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform can help any shipping-heavy business to transform the way they make parcel spending decisions. Download Reveel's free 2024 GRI (General Rate Increase) Guide here for an analysis of how the annual changes may impact your shipping profile.

Recipients of this year's award are profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com. Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners, and visit www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that brings transparency to the parcel shipping market, leveling the playing field, and enabling shippers to optimize their parcel shipping spend. Its unique technology empowers shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 17 years of parcel agreement management expertise and over $2B in parcel spend under management, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions, optimize carrier agreements, and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

