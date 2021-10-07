Panelists announced for national conversation on the Digital Divide, free event to broadcast live from 3 US cities

Join us as we explore where we've been, the progress made, and what still needs to be done to close the Digital Divide Tweet this

Panelists will examine topics ranging from "what 2020 means to the future of the Digital Divide" to broadband "infrastructure and emerging technology." The list of panelists can be found here and includes experts on broadband technologies as well as education, library sciences, digital inclusion, GeoAnalytics, telehealth, broadband research, and other industries directly impacted by internet access — or lack thereof.

"We invite everyone to join us as we explore where we've been, the progress made, and what still needs to be done to close the Digital Divide," said Jessica Denson, Communications Director, Connected Nation. "This is an unprecedented time for our country — there is an awareness of the need to expand internet connectivity unlike any other time in our history. That coupled with the level of broadband-related funding now available makes this event not only timely but important. Right now, decisions at both the local and federal levels about how to spend billions of dollars in funding are being made. These decisions will impact individuals, families, and communities for years to come."

The event is titled "20 years of connecting the nation: A national conversation on the Digital Divide" and the live panel discussions will be hosted from TV studios in three US cities: RFD-TV and American Farm Bureau studios in Washington, D.C.; Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas (just outside Houston); and KGW8-TV in Portland, Oregon.

In addition to expert panels, Connected Nation will take you across America to meet those directly impacted by the Digital Divide — and learn how those with better connectivity are using the internet to improve lives. You'll hear stories from business owners and farmers working in rural communities; teachers and students affected by remote learning; doctors and mental health practitioners who are leveraging telehealth in new ways; and others.

You'll walk away with a real-world understanding of how internet connectivity directly impacts our country and what can be done to expand access to all.

Registration is free and the event can be viewed from anywhere in the world virtually. Register now or head to https://cn20.org/ to learn more about the panel topics and expert panelists.



About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit, based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is celebrating 20 years of service in 2021. Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. To learn more head to www.connectednation.org.

SOURCE Connected Nation

Related Links

http://www.connectednation.org

