PANERA BREAD STACKS UP THE FLAVOR WITH NEW ASIAGO BAGEL STACKS, AVAILABLE IN THREE DELICIOUS VARIETIES FOR $7.99

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera Bread continues to stack the flavor with the launch of its all-new Asiago Bagel Stacks. These new sandwiches combine the cheesy flavor of Panera's signature Asiago Bagel with a selection of bold, satisfying flavors for a delicious and hearty meal at lunch or dinner for $7.99.*

Available for a limited time starting this week at cafes nationwide, Asiago Bagel Stacks come in three delicious and distinct varieties packing in the flavor and stacked on the Asiago Bagel:

Chicken Roma : Grilled chicken, melty fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped basil, fresh arugula, Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper with a garlic aioli drizzle

: Grilled chicken, melty fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped basil, fresh arugula, Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper with a garlic aioli drizzle Spicy Steak : Tender, marinated steak with melty provolone, creamy salsa verde spread, fresh arugula, red onions, and zesty sweet peppers

: Tender, marinated steak with melty provolone, creamy salsa verde spread, fresh arugula, red onions, and zesty sweet peppers Zesty Tuscan: Grilled chicken, soppressata, melty provolone, chopped basil, fresh arugula, zesty sweet peppers and garlic aioli drizzle

The launch of Asiago Bagel Stacks is just in time for National Bagel Day on January 15, and Panera is celebrating with a limited time "Bagel Bash" deal for bagel-obsessed guests. With a purchase of a new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich between January 15 through January 21, MyPanera® members will earn a reward for a FREE bagel.**

"Our Asiago bagel is a signature item that our guests have always loved for its rich, cheesy flavor, and we realized there was room to showcase it far beyond the breakfast menu as part of this new lineup," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "Our guests are going to love the bold, zesty flavors these new sandwiches offer, with a price that delivers great value for lunch or dinner."

The launch of Asiago Bagel Stacks marks the first time Panera has specifically crafted a lunch sandwich built for one of its bagels. Panera's Asiago bagel has long been a fan-favorite, celebrated for its savory cheese and soft, chewy texture. Now with the launch of Asiago Bagel Stacks, Panera is taking a fresh approach to an iconic menu item to deliver a bold and flavorful sandwich experience.

To learn more about Asiago Bagel Stacks and place your order today, or to sign up for MyPanera for National Bagel Day Bagel Bash savings, download the Panera app or visit PaneraBread.com.

*Available for limited time only at participating cafes. Price excludes taxes/fees/charges and upcharges for modifications. Menu prices for delivery are higher and fees apply. Delivery order minimum $8-10 applies exclusive of any taxes/fees/charges (varies by location). While supplies last.

**Purchase required. Must be MyPanera® member to be eligible for this offer. From 1/15 – 1/21/25, purchase one Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich and receive a reward for one free bagel with cream cheese. Valid only at participating US cafes. Reward must be redeemed within 7 days once loaded onto your MyPanera account. Reward will not be automatically applied and must be selected when ordering. Reward valid on a single bagel only. Other add-ons not included. Upcharges due to customer modifications will still apply and will not be discounted. If order contains multiple bagels, reward will be applied to lowest priced bagel. Reward not valid on Asiago Bagel Stacks, bulk bagels, catering, or third-party delivery site orders. Limit one reward per MyPanera member. Delivery order minimum of $8-10 applies, exclusive of any taxes/charges/fees (varies by location). Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire or be terminated without notice due to error, fraud, computer or typographical error, electronic or technical issues, or other unusual or unexpected circumstances. While supplies last. This offer is exclusive to you and your MyPanera account and cannot be reproduced, transferred, or used by anyone else. Only one MyPanera account is permitted per person. Signing up for more than one MyPanera account per person constitutes fraud and Panera will cancel all accounts and revoke all rewards. Other restrictions apply. Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/company-information/terms-of-use.html#themypaneraprogram for complete MyPanera terms.

About Panera Bread

Our first cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of December 31, 2024 there were 2,216 cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

