Panera Bread Supports Vaccine Efforts With Free Bagels For Vaccinated Individuals

"During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the 'We Can Do This' campaign," said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread. "We have come through one of our nation's greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic."

Panera is proud to support the White House's efforts to vaccinate Americans. Throughout the past year, Panera has also remained committed to honor its belief that good food should be accessible to all. During the pandemic, Panera provided weekly family meals to its cafe associates and the company regularly donates ingredients from its supply chain to those in need. Panera has also continued its longstanding food donation program, Day-End Dough-nation®, in participating cafes, using a new contactless model to donate bread and baked goods to local community non-profits who are in need now more than ever.

To find a Panera bakery-cafe near you, visit www.panerabread.com.

*No purchase required. One (1) free bagel per COVID vaccinated customer per day from 7/2-7/4/2021 in participating U.S. bakery-cafes. Spreads not included. In-cafe only. Panera Catering and all online orders and orders placed on third party sites excluded. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.

About Panera Bread

Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our U.S. bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of April 27, 2021, there were 2,118 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

