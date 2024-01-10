PANERA BREAD WARMS UP NATIONAL SOUP MONTH WITH LAUNCH OF NEW TOASTED SOURDOUGH MELTS SANDWICHES AND $1 CUP OF SOUP DEAL

News provided by

Panera Bread

10 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Two innovative new twists on classic grilled cheese paired with Panera's signature soups will melt hearts this winter

Guests can enjoy a cup of soup for just $1 with an entrée for a limited time in the app*

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera Bread is excited to announce the newest additions to its sandwich menu alongside the perfect winter warmup deal. Two new toasted Sourdough Melts are available nationwide this week starting at $8.99 at participating local bakery-cafes. New Sourdough Melts are crafted on Panera's signature Country Rustic Sourdough, expertly toasted to showcase the feel-good flavor of classic grilled cheese that pairs perfectly with Panera's signature soups this National Soup Month. For guests who want to warm up even more, now for a limited time, guests can complete their meal with a cup of soup for just $1 on the Panera app with purchase of an entrée*.

Continue Reading
Panera
Panera

Guests can choose between the mouthwatering new Bacon Avocado Melt with applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, smoked gouda, everything bagel seasoning blend and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough or the flavor-packed Southwest Chicken Melt, made with smoked pulled chicken, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro, and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough. These deliciously warm and cheesy sandwiches are available as a whole or half sandwich portion or as part of a You Pick Two®.

"Just in time for National Soup Month, it's the perfect season for guests to cozy up with a new Sourdough Melt and complete their meal with a cup of their favorite Panera soup for $1 - an incredible value to kickstart the year," said Drayton Martin, SVP, Brand Building, Panera Bread. "At Panera, we pride ourselves on being the sandwich experts - and our team of chefs and bakers have taken our grilled cheese to new heights with melty new sandwich varieties that pack the perfect combination of flavors."

In celebration of the launch of new Sourdough Melts and all things carb-related, Panera will be giving away 1,000 free Sourdough Melts on the Panera app with code BREADSOGOOD on January 17th for National Ditch Your Resolution Day**.

To join MyPanera today or to order your Sourdough Melt, visit PaneraBread.com.

*Limited time offer. In app only through participating locations. Purchase any entrée and receive a cup of soup for only $1. Use code: SOUP at checkout. One redemption per transaction.  Offer not valid on catering orders or orders placed on third party delivery sites. While supplies last. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Other restrictions apply. For complete details visit: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/legal/soup.html

**No purchase required. Must be a MyPanera member to redeem this offer. In app only through participating locations.  Starting on 1/17/24, the first 1,000 MyPanera members that order a Sourdough Melt sandwich on the Panera app using code BREADSOGOOD at checkout will receive the sandwich for free. Offer ends when all 1,000 sandwiches have been redeemed but no later than 1/25/24. One free sandwich per MyPanera member.  Offer not valid on catering orders or orders placed on third party delivery sites. While supplies last. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Other restrictions may apply.  Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/company-information/terms-of-use.html#themypaneraprogram to become a MyPanera and for complete MyPanera terms. 

About Panera Bread
Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with high quality ingredients. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food, but food that feels good.  

As of December 26, 2023 there were 2,162 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contacts
ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS
[email protected]

SOURCE Panera Bread

Also from this source

GIVE THE GIFT OF SIPS THIS SEASON!

GIVE THE GIFT OF SIPS THIS SEASON!

This holiday season, Panera is serving up a gift that keeps on giving: the Panera Unlimited Sip Club. Starting today, you can now give the coffee,...
PANERA ANNOUNCES MYPANERA® WEEK CELEBRATION FEATURING SAVINGS & SURPRISES FOR LOYALTY MEMBERS

PANERA ANNOUNCES MYPANERA® WEEK CELEBRATION FEATURING SAVINGS & SURPRISES FOR LOYALTY MEMBERS

Today, Panera Bread kicks off the MyPanera Week Fall Faves Fest - a week-long celebration of loyalty members and everything they love about fall:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.