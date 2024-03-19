THE PANERA BREAD FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2024 GRANT AWARDS

Total of $2.25 Million is Awarded to 30 Non-Profits Supporting Underserved and At-Risk Youth

ST. LOUIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Panera Bread Foundation* announces its 2024 grant award recipients. A total donation of $2.25 million from the Panera Bread Foundation is funding 30 non-profit organizations that provide access and opportunity for programs supporting at-risk, underserved, or historically underrepresented children and youth to help them become leaders.

The Panera Bread Foundation supports and strengthens communities by investing in non-profits that provide opportunities for youth to grow as leaders and gain access to education and career advancement. The Panera Bread Foundation envisions a world where young people can dare to dream and where opportunity and economic mobility are accessible and equitable.

"Together, we share a common vision and purpose with our grantees, and we are proud to support their programs for children and youth to unlock their full potential and grow as leaders," said Debbie Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at Panera Bread, and Board President for the Panera Bread Foundation. "We're also grateful for the continued generosity of our guests who rounded up their checks through our Give Change for Children program. Our guest donations have enabled us to increase our total grant funding each year."

The Give Change for Children round-up program supports the Panera Bread Foundation's mission. At participating Panera Bread bakery-cafes, guests have the option to round-up their order total to the nearest dollar. The Give Change for Children program is available in-cafe at the register, at the drive-thru and kiosk, and through web and mobile app ordering.**

Programs funded by the 2024 grant awards include: College readiness training including campus visits, application assistance and financial aid planning; STEAM programs to inspire youth to become leaders in science, technology, engineering, art and math; career readiness including internship programs and community job placement; afterschool and summer programs focused on robotics and computer programming; one-to-one mentoring for students and their families on a post-high school plan, and more.

The full list of the Panera Bread Foundation's 2024 grant award recipients includes:

Achieve Miami Inc.

An Achievable Dream

Apprentice Learning

Artists For Humanity

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware Inc

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, Inc.

and Counties, Inc. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County

Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis

Bridge to Enter Advanced Mathematics (BEAM)

College AIM

College Possible Milwaukee

College Visions

Construction Ready

createMPLS

Foundation for a College Education

GirlForward

Girls Inc. of Alameda County

Guadalupe Center

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland

Life Pieces To Masterpieces

Oasis – A Haven for Women and Children

STEM Paths Innovation Network

Urban League Twin Cities

Wings for Kids

Youth Eastside Services

To learn more about the Panera Bread Foundation, the 2024 grant award recipients, or the Give Change for Children program, visit www.PaneraBread.com/Foundation

*The Panera Bread Foundation, Inc. is a public charity and exempt from federal income tax under section 501(a) of the Internal Revenue Code as an organization described in section 501(c)(3). Our Employer Identification Number is 43-1950869.

**The Give Change for Children program is available at participating U.S. Panera Bread® bakery-cafes to offer guests the option to round up their order total (including any applicable taxes, fees and charges) to the nearest dollar to donate the difference to the Panera Bread Foundation to support its mission of investing in underserved and at-risk children. The Give Change for Children program may be available in-cafe at the register, at the drive-thru and kiosk, and through web and mobile app ordering. The program is not available on catering orders or orders placed on third party delivery sites. All donations collected from the Give Change for Children program are donated to the Panera Bread Foundation, Inc. The Panera Bread Foundation, Inc. (EIN: 43-1950869) is an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit: PaneraBread.com/Foundation.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with high quality ingredients. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food, but food that feels good.

As of February 27, 2024 there were 2,177 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

