Panera Debuts Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich - Two Panera Favorites Come Together For The Ultimate Fall Menu Collab

"We couldn't be more excited to bring our new Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich to market as the ultimate collaboration that our guests never knew they needed," said Claes Petersson, Panera's Head Chef and Chief Food Innovation Officer. "When launching new menu items, we always aim to surprise, delight and satisfy our guests – and we are confident that guests will love our expanded sandwich, flatbread pizza and coffee offerings this fall."

Many see September as a time to transform wardrobes and get psyched about the latest fall fashion trends—like the Y2K nostalgia trend taking runways and streetwear by storm. To celebrate the launch of the Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich, the ultimate collaboration between two favorite foods, the brand has collaborated with Delicacies Jewelry to create a limited-edition golden noodle necklace. Panera fans can add to their already established golden layered necklace collection and make a statement with jewelry that levels up those macaroni necklaces of the past. Mac & Cheese enthusiasts can enter for a chance to win one of 500 gold-plated necklaces for a limited time at PaneraMacNecklace.com.* A portion of the proceeds from the collaboration will be donated by Delicacies to further both companies' commitment towards fighting food insecurity.

Beginning this week, you can order your next Panera meal on the app and get delivery for $1.** To find a Panera bakery-cafe near you, visit www.panerabread.com.

