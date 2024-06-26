PANERA TAKES BREAKFAST INTO ITS NEW ERA WITH SAVORY AND SWEET NEW BREAKFAST MENU

Items including Bacon Double Take and Protein-Packed Steak & Wake Breakfast Sandwiches, along with Limited Edition CinnaTops and CinnaScrambles now available at bakery-cafes nationwide

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From savory to sweet, Panera Bread is bringing the "Cinna-mmm" this June as it continues its menu transformation with a suite of new and limited-edition breakfast items sure to wake up any morning meal. Now available at bakery-cafes nationwide, the new breakfast responds to guest preferences, bringing more bacon, new proteins and offering creative spins on popular bakery items.

New Breakfast Sandwiches Deliver Crave-Worthy Flavor

Panera Bread's commitment to delicious and satisfying breakfast options continues with the introduction of new breakfast sandwiches.

Bacon Double Take: We heard our guests wanted more bacon, and this sandwich delivers! This sandwich boasts double the bacon of a traditional Panera breakfast sandwich, along with two types of cheese for an extra layer of flavor.

Steak & Wake: This limited time, premium offering features marinated, thin-sliced steak served on Panera's artisan Ciabatta bread. Be sure to try this limited-time option before it's gone!

Rounding out the new breakfast offerings is the Ham Egg & Cheese, providing a new protein option for those who enjoy a more classic breakfast sandwich experience.

Savory and Sweet Collide with All-New CinnaScrambles

Panera Bread is shaking up the breakfast menu with the introduction of CinnaScrambles. This innovative offering combines classic breakfast sandwich ingredients with the chain's beloved warmed cinnamon roll for a unique and delicious sweet and savory experience. Available starting at $5.39*, CinnaScrambles come in two varieties:

Sausage CinnaScramble: Featuring savory sausage, scrambled egg, and melty American cheese, all nestled on a warm cinnamon roll and finished with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. This option can be customized with bacon for those who prefer a different twist.

CinnaScramble: For those who crave a sweeter start to their day, this CinnaScramble features fluffy scrambled eggs and melty American cheese on a warm cinnamon roll, finished with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Summer Just Got Even Sweeter with Limited Time CinnaTops

The menu Cinn-ovation doesn't stop there - The brand has taken also its iconic cinnamon roll to the next level with the introduction of CinnaTops. These abundant, over-the-top treats feature a delicious cinnamon roll base topped with icing and your choice of an iconic Panera bakery item – there's a variety for every sweet tooth including Candy Cookie, Choco Chipper Cookie, or Fudgy Brownie.

Starting at $4.79*, CinnaTops are a limited-edition summer treat, so don't miss out! Guests will love this rich and flavorful new way to experience some of Panera's most popular bakery items.

"We're thrilled to introduce exciting new breakfast items to our bakery-cafes nationwide as part of our ongoing menu transformation," said Alicia Mowder, SVP of Product Strategy & Insights, Panera Bread, "These delicious offerings will feature sweet, savory and protein-packed options to kickstart your day, including options that feature our signature cinnamon rolls – a customer favorite that are baked for guests in our cafes. This is just the beginning of our commitment to providing an even more delightful breakfast experience for our guests."

Want to fuel your mornings and quench your thirst all summer long? Panera is currently offering their most valuable Unlimited Sip Club deal yet. New subscribers who sign up by August 31 will get 3 FREE MONTHS of endless drinks to pair with delicious new breakfast menu items!**

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, refocusing on innovating and enhancing the core Panera items guests love the most: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches and Mac & Cheese. Filled with more than 20 new and enhanced menu items, the brand's New Era offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points. The launch of these breakfast items is another step in the brand's ongoing transformation process, focused on giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value.

To join MyPanera to receive the latest updates on Panera's exciting menu innovations, visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of May 28, 2024 there were 2,182 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

