Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

NEWPORT, R.I., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

GAAP net income attributable to Pangaea of $13.3 million, or $0.21 per share

Adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea of $7.0 million, or $0.11 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.2 million

Operating cash flow of 4.5 million

Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rates earned by Pangaea of $15,252 per day

Pangaea's TCE rates exceeded the average Baltic Panamax, Supramax, and Handysize indices by 20%

Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of 2.4x

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Pangaea reported non-GAAP adjusted net income of $7.0 million, or $0.11 net income per share, on total revenue of $170.6 million. First quarter TCE rates increased 34% on a year-over-year basis, while total shipping days, which include both voyage and time charter days, increased 14% to 5,947 days. The increase in shipping days compared to the prior-year period was primarily driven by strong demand in the shipping market.

The TCE earned was $15,252 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to an average of $11,390 per day for the same period in 2025. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company's average TCE rate exceeded the benchmark average Baltic Panamax, Supramax, and Handysize indices by 20%, supported by Pangaea's long-term contracts of affreightment ("COAs"), specialized fleet, and cargo-focused strategy.

Total Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70.0% to $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the prior-year period. Total Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.8% during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 12.1% during the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $89.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Total debt, including finance lease obligations was $363.2 million. During the three months ending March 31, 2026, the Company made payments of $4.2 million on long-term debt, $7.1 million on financing obligations, and $1.3 million on finance lease liabilities. The Company also paid $3.9 million in dividends.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on June 15, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of June 1, 2026.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our first quarter results represent a solid start to 2026, reflecting continued strong operating execution, and supportive market conditions" said Mads Boye Petersen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions. "Market strength, relative to the prior-year period, contributed to a 15% year-over-year increase in total shipping days as we expanded our operating leverage in a firmer rate environment with a 54% increase in our chartered-in fleet. Together with our specialized fleet of dry bulk vessels, cargo and customer focused strategy, and long-term contracts we generated first quarter TCE earnings at a 20% premium to the prevailing market. Our results also benefitted from the continued growth of our port and terminal operations, including the addition of two new port operating locations during the quarter."

"Dry bulk fundamentals have remained constructive through the early part of the year," Petersen noted. "Market sentiment has been supported by increased Chinese iron ore imports and a recent improvement in Indonesian coal exports, both of which have contributed to a firmer-than-typical first quarter market. We have seen this momentum continue into the second quarter, and through today we have executed 4,051 shipping days at an average TCE of approximately $18,808 per day, reflecting disciplined fleet deployment, a continued focus on premium cargo opportunities, and prudent risk management as the industry navigates the global impacts arising from the situation in the Middle East."

"Our financial position remains solid, with sufficient liquidity to support a balanced and returns-focused capital allocation approach," continued Petersen. "We continue to prioritize sustainable returns of capital, selective organic growth investments and ongoing fleet renewal, all with the objective of enhancing long-term shareholder value. During the quarter, we advanced our port expansion strategy with the start-up of operations at Lake Charles, Louisiana and Aransas, Texas. Additionally, we remain on track to commence operations at Port Tampa Bay, Florida in the coming month."

"Looking ahead, we are focused on maintaining commercial discipline, efficient execution across our platform and continuing to grow our ocean freight and shore side capabilities," concluded Petersen. "With a differentiated operating model, a strong liquidity position and a clear capital allocation strategy, we believe Pangaea is well positioned to navigate changing market conditions while continuing to create value for shareholders."

STRATEGIC UPDATE

Pangaea remains committed to developing a leading dry bulk logistics and transportation services company of scale, providing its customers with specialized shipping and supply chain and logistics offerings in commodity and niche markets that drive premium returns measured in time charter equivalent per day.

Growing our combined shipping and logistics model. Pangaea continues to grow its integrated shipping and logistics model to deliver increased value across the dry bulk supply chain. In addition to operating a specialized fleet of dry bulk vessels, the Company provides stevedoring services and maintains port and terminal operations capabilities that complement its core shipping platform. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company continued to advance its organic growth strategy by scaling its port and terminal operations, including the start-up of new operations at Lake Charles, Louisiana and Port Aransas, Texas. Pangaea also remains on track to commence operations at Port Tampa Bay, Florida in the coming month. These investments are designed to expand the Company's logistics activities, strengthen customer relationships and support long-term growth through a broader service offering.

Continue to drive strong fleet utilization. Pangaea delivered strong fleet utilization during the first quarter, supported by robust demand. The Company's owned fleet of 39 vessels operated at high efficiency, supplemented by an average of 30 chartered-in vessels to fulfill cargo and COA commitments. Following the successful integration of the recently acquired handy-size fleet, Pangaea remains focused on optimizing utilization across its expanded platform and enhancing flexibility to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Continue to upgrade fleet, while divesting older, non-core assets. Pangaea continues to execute its disciplined fleet renewal strategy, selectively investing in modern assets to support TCE performance, comply with evolving regulatory standards and meet customer cargo requirements. In February 2026, the Company entered into an agreement to sell the 2006-built Bulk Xaymaca for $9.6 million, with delivery to the buyer expected during the second quarter of 2026. Together, these actions reflect Pangaea's continued commitment to maintaining a modern, efficient fleet and divesting older, non-core assets.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET). Accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.pangaeals.com/investors/.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 1-833-316-1983

International Live: 1-785-838-9310

Conference ID: PANLQ126

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through May 19, 2026:

Domestic Replay: 1-800-938-2241

International Replay: 1-402-220-1121

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Revenues:





Voyage revenue $ 152,000

$ 109,660 Charter revenue 12,442

9,993 Port terminal & stevedore revenue 6,139

3,149 Total revenues, net 170,580

122,802 Expenses:





Voyage expense 73,739

60,307 Charter hire expense 39,177

17,641 Vessel operating expense 20,562

22,178 Terminal & Stevedore Expenses 4,375

2,551 General and administrative 10,027

7,274 Depreciation and amortization 11,876

9,923 Loss on vessel held for sale 358

— Total expenses 160,114

119,875







Income from operations 10,466

2,926







Other income (expense):





Interest expense (5,944)

(6,146) Interest income 2,053

444 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net 6,606

184 Other income 484

393 Total other income (expense), net 3,199

(5,125)







Net income (loss) 13,665

(2,199) (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (371)

218 Net income (loss) attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. $ 13,294

$ (1,981)







Net income (loss) per common share





Basic $ 0.21

$ (0.03) Diluted $ 0.21

$ (0.03)







Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per common share:





Basic 64,193,205

63,851,090 Diluted 64,775,563

63,851,090



Amounts presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements are expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data)



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,744

$ 103,054 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $6,642 and $6,017 at March 31, 2026 and

December 31, 2025, respectively) 61,280

55,854 Inventories 40,262

28,389 Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,120

28,478 Vessel held for sale 9,384

— Total current assets 250,790

215,776







Restricted cash 270

270 Fixed assets, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $191,074 and $179,988 at

March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 674,958

677,518 Finance lease right of use assets, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,465 and

$12,678 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 16,580

26,866 Goodwill 3,105

3,105 Other non-current Assets 4,991

4,561 Total assets $ 950,695

$ 928,096







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 72,684

$ 54,257 Affiliated companies payable 1,867

806 Deferred revenue 28,708

24,891 Current portion of secured long-term debt 16,985

16,910 Current portion of financing obligations 31,764

27,896 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,000

2,076 Dividend payable 577

1,198 Total current liabilities 153,586

128,034







Non current liabilities





Secured long-term debt, net 93,156

97,157 Financing obligations, net 208,969

219,774 Long-term liabilities - other 8,153

8,395 Total non current liabilities 310,278

325,326







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 65,414,923 shares

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026; 64,973,988 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2025 7

7 Additional paid-in capital 258,771

257,072 Retained earnings 182,280

172,255 Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity 441,058

429,333 Non-controlling interests 45,773

45,403 Total stockholders' equity 486,831

474,736 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 950,695

$ 928,096

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 13,665

$ (2,199) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization expense 11,876

9,923 Amortization of deferred financing costs 265

312 Amortization of prepaid rent 30

30 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (6,606)

(184) Income from equity method investee (484)

(393) Provision for doubtful accounts 790

1,159 Loss on vessel held for sale 358

— Drydocking costs (6,793)

(6,449) Share-based compensation 1,700

1,532 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (6,216)

(6,703) Inventories (11,872)

(3,184) Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,809)

1,214 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,775

(3,258) Deferred revenue 3,817

3,844 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,494

(4,356)







Investing activities





Purchase of vessels, vessel improvements and equipment (1,811)

(58) Purchase of fixed assets and equipment —

(402) Dividends received from equity method investments 500

— Net cash used in investing activities (1,311)

(460)







Financing activities





Payments of long-term debt (4,218)

(4,129) Payments of financing obligations (7,059)

(6,193) Payments of finance leases (1,326)

(711) Cash dividends paid (3,891)

(6,732) Payments to non-controlling interest —

(275) Net cash used in financing activities (16,493)

(18,041)







Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,310)

(22,857) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 103,324

86,805 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 90,014

$ 63,949







Supplemental cash flow information





Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,744

$ 63,949 Restricted cash 270

— Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 90,014

$ 63,949 Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,300

$ 1,030

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025 Net Transportation and Service Revenue







Gross Profit

$ 20,888

$ 10,228 Add:







Vessel Depreciation and Amortization

11,840

9,896 Net transportation and service revenue

$ 32,727

$ 20,124









Adjusted EBITDA







Net income (loss)

13,665

(2,199) Interest expense, net

3,892

5,702 Depreciation and amortization

11,876

9,923 Income tax provision (included in Other income / expense)

315

53 EBITDA

$ 29,747

$ 13,479 Non-GAAP Adjustments:







Loss on impairment of vessels

358

— Share-based compensation

1,700

1,532 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net

(6,606)

(184) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25,199

$ 14,827









Net income (loss) per common share







Net income (loss) attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 13,294

$ (1,981)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

64,193,205

63,851,090 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

64,775,563

63,851,090









Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.21

$ (0.03) Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.21

$ (0.03)









Adjusted EPS







Net income (loss) attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 13,294

$ (1,981) Non-GAAP







Add:







Loss on impairment of vessels

358

— Unrealized gain on derivative instruments

(6,606)

(184) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 7,046

$ (2,164)









Weighted average number of common shares - basic

64,193,205

63,851,090 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

64,775,563

63,851,090









Adjusted EPS - basic

$ 0.11

$ (0.03) Adjusted EPS - diluted

$ 0.11

$ (0.03)



Amounts presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements are expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

INFORMATION ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES. As used herein, "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. This is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in Rule 101 of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures for internal financial and operational decision making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our core business. Our management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our core business by excluding charges that are not incurred in the normal course of business. Non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal planning and comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance and operational results of our core business.

Adjusted gross profit. Adjusted gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit excluding transportation and service depreciation and amortization. Management believes this measure provides investors with additional insight into the operating performance of the Company's shipping operations by excluding non-cash depreciation expenses associated with the Company's vessels. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit, operating income or net income. The Company's definition of adjusted gross profit may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and, when applicable, certain items that management does not consider indicative of core operating performance, including vessel impairment charges, share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, gains or losses on vessel sale or sale and leaseback transactions, and other non-operating or non-recurring items.

Earnings per share represents net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., adjusted when applicable for items such as vessel impairment charges, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, gains or losses on vessel sale or sale and leaseback transactions, and certain non-recurring items, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock.

The table above provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Pangaea" or the "Company") provides seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services as well as terminal and stevedoring services. Pangaea utilizes its logistics expertise to service a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, port and terminal operations, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and vessel technical management. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Gianni Del Signore

Stefan C. Neely Chief Financial Officer

Vallum Advisors 401-846-7790



[email protected]

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors, as well as other risks that have been included in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions LTD