Panitch Schwarze Partner Jeffrey W. Gluck Named Among IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia intellectual property law firm of Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that partner Jeffrey W. Gluck , Ph.D. again has been named among IAM's Strategy 300 Global Leaders 2025, an honor recognizing the world's leading intellectual property strategists.

IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders showcases the top experts in the IP world, acknowledging leaders from across in-house, private practice, and service provider roles. These specialists work in major IP markets around the world, and their approach to intellectual property is regarded by peers as truly strategic in nature.

With careers as an engineering researcher and as an intellectual property attorney, Gluck brings both perspectives to the table when serving clients. His legal practice spans a broad range of areas, including patent application and prosecution, IP counseling, providing legal opinions, serving on litigation teams, and appellate litigation. He also advises clients on matters relating to software copyright/licensing issues, including open-source licenses. With a technical background in the electrical and computer areas, Gluck specializes in sophisticated electrical and computer-related technologies, including telecommunication systems, signal processing, control systems, solar energy technology, semiconductor devices, and high-performance computing.

Gluck earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland, his master's degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Massachusetts, and his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University.

IAM provides worldwide news, analysis, and data on the management of intellectual property as a key business asset. It serves an in-house counsel audience, featuring current updates and commentary on the most pressing global issues and strategies in the IP space.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, Virginia. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

